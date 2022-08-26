CORRECTING and REPLACING OneStream to Host 2022 Splash EMEA User Conference and Partner Summit This September in Paris

Annual EMEA-focused conference to inspire, educate and connect

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the second bulleted section of the release dated August 18, 2022, the third bullet should read: Platinum Partners: CFO Solutions and Concentric Solutions Ltd.

The updated release reads:

ONESTREAM TO HOST 2022 SPLASH EMEA USER CONFERENCE AND PARTNER SUMMIT THIS SEPTEMBER IN PARIS

OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, announced today that it is hosting its annual Splash EMEA User Conference and Partner Summit in Paris from September 14-16 with in-person and virtual attendance options.

The OneStream Splash EMEA Conference inspires, educates and connects finance and industry experts from around the globe with OneStream staff, customers and partners. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about new platform innovations and best practices, review customer successes and gain hands-on training through more than 35 sessions across three days. Close to 700 participants are expected to attend the live event.

Event highlights include:

Keynotes from OneStream leadership

Sponsor Showcase featuring OneStream demo stations and Sponsor Kiosks staffed by partner experts who will answer questions about specific OneStream capabilities and other topics

Workshops, breakout sessions and drop-in demos that provide hands-on learning and valuable insights across OneStream platform and MarketPlace solutions

solutions Splash EMEA awards ceremony recognizing the customers and partners who have contributed to make the OneStream platform what it is today

Breakout sessions will cover topics including budgeting and planning; financial close and consolidation; data integration and quality, reporting and analysis, financial modeling, foundation and infrastructure; customer and partner success stories; OneStream strategy and roadmap; and MarketPlace solutions.

“Splash EMEA brings the global OneStream community together to cultivate innovation and connection as customers and partners are able to collaborate and learn from one another to drive maximum value from the OneStream platform,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “As OneStream furthers its global footprint, we remain committed to investing in and developing our Intelligent Finance platform to deliver new capabilities to our expanding customer base. With the City of Light as our host, it will be a stellar event.”

Splash EMEA is sponsored by OneStream global advisors, implementation and technology partners including the following:

Global Advisors: Accenture and PwC

Accenture and PwC Diamond Partners: AMCO Solutions, Black Diamond Advisory UK Ltd., Inlumi, Inplenion, Sonum CPM International b.v, Spaulding Ridge and The Hackett Group

AMCO Solutions, Black Diamond Advisory UK Ltd., Inlumi, Inplenion, Sonum CPM International b.v, Spaulding Ridge and The Hackett Group Platinum Partners: CFO Solutions and Concentric Solutions Ltd.

CFO Solutions and Concentric Solutions Ltd. Silver Partners: Asperitas Solutions, Bluebird Consulting AG, CPMView, Function Six Limited, Key Performance Consulting (KPC), Klee Performance, Synvance and Techedge

Asperitas Solutions, Bluebird Consulting AG, CPMView, Function Six Limited, Key Performance Consulting (KPC), Klee Performance, Synvance and Techedge Technology Partner: EPMware

“Splash EMEA allows us to connect with customers, partners and prospects in the region to discover how OneStream’s platform addresses their most pressing business problems,” said Craig Colby, President at OneStream. “This event brings OneStream’s mission to life to ensure every customer is a reference, celebrating one success at a time as we come together to drive lasting success for our customers. I look forward to sharing what’s ahead for OneStream – it’s going to be a great event.”

Splash in Paris

Splash Paris includes a variety of social activities throughout the conference week to drive connection. The event kicks off with an Opening Reception for attendees to connect, network and toast the Splash Paris event – all within full view of the Eiffel Tower. The Women in Finance Panel will discuss how modern leaders use intelligent finance for organizational collaboration, building bridges and career development. Finally, the premier event of the conference – Splash Night Out – will be a 1920’s costume party where guests can dance the night away on the Seine River with a spectacular view of the twinkling Eiffel Tower lights.

To register for the OneStream Splash EMEA User Conference and Partner Summit, visit https://splashemea.onestreamsoftware.com/

To follow along with the event on Twitter, use #SplashParis.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,000 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,200 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

Contacts

LeeAnn Coviello



PAN Communications



onestream@pancomm.com