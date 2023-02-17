<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire CORRECTING and REPLACING Omnicell to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022...
Business Wire

CORRECTING and REPLACING Omnicell to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 28, 2023

di Business Wire

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The first sentence of the second paragraph of the release dated Feb. 15, 2023, has been corrected to replace the dial-in numbers for the earnings call on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The updated release reads:

OMNICELL TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 28, 2023

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, after market on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live call and presentation by dialing (888) 550-5424 in the U.S. or (646) 960-0819 in international locations. A link to the live and archived webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Omnicell’s website at https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Healthcare facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. Institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell’s innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.

OMCL-E

Contacts

Kathleen Nemeth

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@omnicell.com

Articoli correlati

20Cube Logistics to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo 3rd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference on February 21, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--20Cube Logistics Pte. Ltd. (“20Cube”), a Singapore-based software-enabled international supply chain orchestrator, today announced it will present at...
Continua a leggere

Redfin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Fourth...
Continua a leggere

Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2022-23 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
All standalone Full Year 2022-23 and longer-term financial objectives confirmed Operating vertical revenues down 4.1% like-for-like; within the range of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

20Cube Logistics to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo 3rd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas...

Business Wire