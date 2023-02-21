CORRECTING and REPLACING Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Third paragraph, second sentence of release dated February 13, should read: The discussion will begin at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes. (instead of: The discussion will begin at 10:15 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.)

MASTERCARD TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in February and March 2023:

On Tuesday, February 28, Sachin Mehra, chief financial officer, will present at the KBW FinTech Payments Conference in New York. The discussion will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

On Friday, March 3, Jorn Lambert, chief digital officer, will present at the virtual Evercore ISI Payments & FinTech Innovators Forum. The discussion will begin at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of each discussion and replays will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

