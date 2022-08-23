Home Business Wire CORRECTING and REPLACING Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Present Live Audio Webcast of...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Present Live Audio Webcast of Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Second paragraph of release dated August 11, 2022 should read: The call is scheduled for Tuesday, August 30, at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET), and the webcast will be available at www.hpe.com/investor/2022Q3Webcast. (Instead of: “The call is scheduled for Tuesday, August 30, at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET), and the webcast will be available at www.hpe.com/investor/2022Q3Webcast.”).

The updated release reads: 

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE TO PRESENT LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST OF FISCAL 2022 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) will conduct a live audio webcast of its conference call to review its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended July 31, 2022.

The call is scheduled for Tuesday, August 30, at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET), and the webcast will be available at www.hpe.com/investor/2022Q3Webcast.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

Contacts

Editorial contact

Laura Keller
Laura.Keller@hpe.com

Investor contact

Andrew Simanek
investor.relations@hpe.com

