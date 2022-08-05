CORRECTING and REPLACING flipMD Launches New Industry-Disrupting Recruiting Platform, flipMD Hire

An innovative and cost-effective alternative to traditional staffing firms, the flipMD Hire platform allows healthcare companies to now recruit for full-time and temporary physician positions, in addition to consulting opportunities

FLIPMD LAUNCHES NEW INDUSTRY-DISRUPTING RECRUITING PLATFORM, FLIPMD HIRE

Today, flipMD from GoodRx, the physician-only consulting services platform offering non-clinical medical expertise to industry partners, has announced the launch of its new physician recruiting platform, flipMD Hire (Hire).

Hire allows healthcare companies—from hospitals, to private practices, pharma, biotech and beyond—to post full-time and temporary clinical and non-clinical positions for physicians, expanding flipMD’s platform beyond work-for-hire consulting engagements. Hire taps into flipMD’s broad database of physicians, who in turn can refer qualified candidates within their network for these physician positions, thus eliminating the need for a recruiter or staffing firm.

“For years, flipMD has been lowering barriers for physicians and businesses to connect and innovate, and Hire is the next iteration,” said Greg Hanson, flipMD’s co-founder. “While the healthcare industry isn’t new to staffing shortages, we’ve seen the COVID-19 pandemic only further exacerbate the issue. Through Hire, companies can find qualified physicians for whatever their hiring needs may be—full-time, temporary or consultancy—faster and more economically.”

This new, innovative way of bringing physician-driven recruitment to market is an alternative solution to traditional staffing firms, allowing companies to find the right candidate faster, easier and more cost-effectively. For $25,000 per placement, businesses can potentially save hundreds of thousands of dollars per applicant in comparison to conventional staffing recruitment fees. With substantial staffing shortages in the healthcare setting, it is more important than ever to connect businesses directly with qualified physicians to quickly and efficiently secure top talent to serve their respective patient communities.

In addition, Hire complements flipMD’s gig economy model, serving as another source of income for physicians as their referrals are placed. With growing rates of burnout among the physician and medical community, Hire is furthering the flexible options available to physicians on the flipMD platform.

Physicians remain in control of pursuing the opportunities they choose to—whether through consulting engagements or nominating a peer as a full-time hire—maximizing their time without compromising personal time with family and friends.

About flipMD

flipMD from GoodRx offers an open, competitive marketplace for clients to seek and connect with physician consultants for non-clinical medical expertise across a wide range of industries with its easy-to-use functionality, no membership fees, and flexibility based on budgets and needs. With a national network of physicians and array of work-for-hire engagements, flipMD is the simple solution connecting physicians and clients to offer meaningful impact to patients. Visit flip-md.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

