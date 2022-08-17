CORRECTING and REPLACING ​Dasera Hits New Growth Milestones and Announces New Major Release

Unprecedented Customer Momentum Validates Evolution of Data Security to DataGovOps





MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

​DASERA HITS NEW GROWTH MILESTONES AND ANNOUNCES NEW MAJOR RELEASE

Unprecedented Customer Momentum Validates Evolution of Data Security to DataGovOps

Dasera, the leader in helping organizations operationalize their data governance programs, closed their Q2-2022 recently. The most recently acquired customers ranged from well-known startups to multinational corporations, with existing customers expanding their usage of Dasera’s platform after piloting the product.

Dasera reached a record number of new customers this quarter by closely working with the clients and better understanding their needs. Starting from positioning itself as a data security startup, Dasera transformed into a data governance company that prompts a cross-functional collaboration of the Security, Data, and Legal teams. “After working with customers for an extended period, we realized that they had a problem that was bigger than data security alone. They needed a tool that would automate the workflow between the data, security, and compliance teams,” shares Ani Chaudhuri, Dasera’s CEO. Following a slight expansion of the platform’s capabilities, Dasera delivered a better solution to its customers and experienced significant growth. The company’s customer list has tripled twice since adding DataGovOps to its product capabilities. This signals a strong product/market fit and proves the demand for tools that help operationalize data governance.

The second quarter of 2022 has been particularly successful for Dasera. The company closed new customers in industries ranging from financial services companies to multinational food corporations. In addition to showing the need across multiple verticals, Dasera was able to help clients solve critical problems in their data governance programs. Three example use cases follow.

Leading Fintech Company: A customer in the financial services sector was worried about improperly stored PII and turned to Dasera to solve the problem. Dasera automatically monitored PII in non-sanctioned locations, resulting in 100% of the data being properly classified and non-compliance events being detected and resolved immediately.

Leading Technology Company: In a second use case, a customer in the software development industry was struggling with the speed at which the data access requests were processed and the ongoing inability to govern those requests after access was granted. Dasera’s solution created a single platform that provided all the necessary contextual information that enables a quicker decision-making process. Dasera was able to accelerate the approval process three-fold. In addition, the client now has the ability to automatically monitor permissions and usage on an ongoing basis, to ensure that employees don’t inadvertently get access to more sensitive data due to data sprawl.

Global Food Company: The third customer, a multinational food corporation, experienced a problem with inconsistent data tags within data stores. Before getting onboarded by Dasera, the customer was tagging data manually, resulting in inaccuracies and a lack of an accurate data inventory. Dasera improved tag coverage from 37% to 100% by using automated workflows instead of manual processing. As a result, the customer plans to expand its contract with Dasera.

These use cases illustrate Dasera’s customer-centric approach and dedication to solving clients’ pain points. With Dasera, clients can operationalize their data governance programs: they can have a real-time inventory of their data; automatically enrich their data with metadata; know exactly where it’s stored and how it’s used; continually govern their data; and keep their security, data, and compliance teams completely in sync.

Crater Lake: A New Major Release

Dasera regularly co-creates with its customers to deliver the most value possible. As a direct result of this customer input, Dasera is announcing the availability of its new Crater Lake 5.0 release. Crater Lake allows customers to identify and onboard key data decision-makers from the Security, Data, and Compliance teams, including Data Owners & Stewards; provides them with object-level data and user access visibility; and enables sharing context across the ecosystem with Dasera APIs. To learn more about the new release, visit our blog here.

About Dasera

Dasera helps organizations operationalize data governance. The Dasera platform continually monitors context and policy among all Data Governance stakeholders in an organization, including Security, Compliance, Privacy, and Data Owners, automating the integration of security and compliance at every phase of the data lifecycle. Named among the 10 Innovative Cybersecurity Startups to Watch in 2022 by CRN, Dasera was co-founded by serial entrepreneurs and security veterans Ani Chaudhuri, Noah Johnson, and David McCaw and is backed by Sierra Ventures, One Way Ventures, Saama Capital, Sand Hill Angels, and others.

To learn more, visit www.dasera.com or contact us at info@dasera.com.

Contacts

Media contact:



Brenda Christensen



Stellar PR



818/307-9942



brenda.christensen@stellar-pr.com