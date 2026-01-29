CORRECTING and REPLACING ADS-TEC Energy delivers large-scale battery storage project for Stadtwerke Mühlacker, Germany

Large-scale battery storage system provides 10 MW power and 20 MWh storage

NÜRTINGEN, Germany & MÜHLACKER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Second paragraph, Michael Rudloff's title should be: COO (instead of CEO).

The updated release reads:

ADS-TEC ENERGY DELIVERS LARGE-SCALE BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT FOR STADTWERKE MÜHLACKER, GERMANY

Large-scale battery storage system provides 10 MW power and 20 MWh storage

German development, system integration and operating processes

Increases energy system flexibility as electricity demand rises

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ: ADSE) today announced that it is partnering with the public utility Stadtwerke Mühlacker for the installation of a large-scale battery storage system at its substation in Mühlacker providing 10 MW of power and a storage capacity of 20 MWh. ADS-TEC Energy is managing the planning, implementation and integration of the system, which is part of a long-term strategy to enhance the area’s energy infrastructure.

“This project in Mühlacker clearly illustrates the many requirements battery storage systems have to meet today,” says Michael Rudloff, COO of ADS-TEC Energy. “They must stabilize grids, be safe and reliable to operate, and at the same time be economically viable. Flexibility is increasingly important given rising electricity demand driven by electric mobility, heat pumps, and IT and digital infrastructures.”

Building on its years of experience, ADS-TEC Energy is delivering an integrated solution that encompasses planning, implementation and operational readiness. It will integrate Stadtwerke Mühlacker’s storage system into its existing infrastructure to ensure reliable, transparent and economically sustainable operations over its entire lifecycle.

Operational reliability as a decisive factor

For Stadtwerke Mühlacker, the decision to partner with ADS-TEC Energy was based on the system’s technical performance as well as the opportunity to collaborate on long-term, operations management with a reliable local partner.

“Large-scale battery storage systems are a key building block for the energy systems of tomorrow,” says Roland Jans, Managing Director at Stadtwerke Mühlacker. “With our first large-scale battery storage system, we are making a direct contribution to grid stability. What was key for us was choosing a solution that is developed and integrated in Germany, meeting our high standards for security, availability and long-term operations.”

The project comprises four battery storage containers based on the BESS5000 system, with all development, system integration and operating concepts carried out in Germany. This approach enables a high level of control and planning reliability, which is a key factor for municipal operators making significant long-term investments.

The system is designed to balance loads and shift energy over time. As well as supporting the grid, this creates new revenue opportunities, for example in the electricity market.

About ADS-TEC Energy

With more than a decade of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design.

Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the “Circle of Excellence” in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy’s systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.ads-tec-energy.com

