Corporate Real Estate Executive Linda Foggie Appointed to OfficeSpace Software’s Board of Directors

The global real estate leader will inform product and GTM strategy, R&D, and partnerships to support rapid growth for the leading workplace management platform.

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#blackleadership—OfficeSpace Software (“OfficeSpace”), the top-rated workplace management software on G2’s software review site, announced Linda Foggie joined its Board of Directors. With over 20 years of executive leadership experience in key roles at Citi, Wells Fargo, CBRE, and Turner & Townsend, Foggie will help inform product and GTM strategy, R&D, and partnerships to support OfficeSpace’s next phase of growth.









“We are incredibly fortunate to have Linda join our board,” said Erin Mulligan Helgren, CEO of OfficeSpace. “Her visionary leadership has helped transform organizations and communities, and we’re thrilled to leverage her experience developing human-centered design and development strategies that create value for organizations and employees alike.”

Foggie most recently served as Managing Director & Global Head of Real Estate Operations for Citi where she managed its global occupied corporate real estate portfolio–leading Design and Construction, Facilities Management, Workplace Experience, Sustainability, Data Centers, and Operational Governance across 97 countries.

Foggie also played an instrumental role in the development of 30 Hudson Yards in New York City, a project that transformed the Manhattan skyline. Under her leadership, Foggie set a new standard for community engagement and supplier diversity in construction, partnering with Wells Fargo, Hudson Yards, and the City of New York to organize and successfully allocate 50% of project spending to small and diverse businesses. Foggie’s commitment to fostering vibrant and effective workplaces and making an impact in communities aligns with OfficeSpace’s mission to provide innovative, AI-enriched workplace management solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and employees worldwide.

“As a design thinker, I’m passionate about unleashing human creativity and innovation to drive meaningful impact with the teams I have the privilege to lead and the communities we work with. Technology is key to enhancing productivity and connection as we adapt how we connect, collaborate and work for good in the hybrid workplace of the future. I’m excited about the mission and values of OfficeSpace and to partner with the team on creating solutions that will redefine workplace experience and effectiveness,” shared Foggie.

In addition to the OfficeSpace board, Foggie’s board service has included positions with The Howard Hughes Corporation, CREW Network, and the ACE Mentor Program of Greater New York, among others. Foggie holds an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School.

Foggie’s role was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses and an investor in OfficeSpace. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista’s ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train, and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.

About OfficeSpace Software

OfficeSpace is the workplace management platform enabling the future of work, with software that helps teams plan, connect, and perform in the hybrid workplace. The world’s top organizations use OfficeSpace to get the most out of their space and connect the people in it, with intuitive space planning, desk and room booking, employee wayfinding, visitor management, workplace intelligence, and AI. OfficeSpace is named Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, Users Most Likely to Recommend, and Overall Leader, Winter 2024 on G2’s enterprise software review site. OfficeSpace was also featured as a top supplier in Gartner’s 2023 Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners and Resurgens Technology Partners. Follow OfficeSpace on LinkedIn, @OfficeSpace Software.

