Corpay to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on February 4, 2026

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc., (NYSE: CPAY) the corporate payments company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 5:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, Peter Walker, Chief Financial Officer and Jim Eglseder, Investor Relations. A press release with fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.

The call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.corpay.com/. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (800)-343-4136 or (203)-518-9843; the Conference ID is CORPAY. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844)-512-2921 or (412)-317-6671 for international callers; the replay conference ID is 11160871. The replay will be available through Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY), the Corporate Payments Company, is a global S&P 500 provider of commercial cards (e.g, business cards, fleet cards, virtual cards) and AP modernization solutions (e.g., invoice and payments automation, cross border payments) to businesses worldwide. Corpay solutions “keep business moving” and result in our customers better controlling purchases, mitigating fraud, and ultimately spending less. To learn more visit www.corpay.com

