Coronis Health to Lead Discussion at Executive War College 2024

JACKSON, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coronis Health, a trusted partner for laboratory and pathology revenue cycle management (RCM), will be a leading voice at the upcoming Executive War College (EWC) 2024 conference from April 30 to May 1 in New Orleans. As the premier forum for industry leaders, EWC tackles critical challenges and fosters winning strategies for clinical laboratories and pathology groups.





Coronis Health positions itself as a collaborative RCM partner, combining advanced technologies with the deep industry knowledge of seasoned lab professionals. This unique blend ensures optimized billing, collections and transparent communication, ultimately improving a lab’s financial health.

Michael Ferrie, president of Coronis Health’s laboratory and pathology division, and Jane Pine Wood of McDonald Hopkins will co-host an interactive session titled “Headwinds in Laboratory & Pathology Practice.” This session equips attendees with actionable strategies to address pressing issues, including:

Audit Preparedness: Anticipating and navigating audits with confidence.

Reimbursement Complexities: Demystifying the system to maximize reimbursements.

Compliance Management: Staying current on evolving regulations.

“We’re excited to participate in EWC 2024 and contribute to shaping the future of laboratory and pathology management,” said Ferrie. “Coronis Health is dedicated to empowering labs with innovative solutions and expert guidance in today’s complex healthcare landscape.”

“The laboratory and pathology RCM landscape presents constant challenges,” adds Tony Mira, interim chief executive officer of Coronis Health. “Complex reimbursements, regulations and billing optimization demands can be overwhelming. Coronis Health understands these challenges and provides the tools and expertise labs need to navigate them with confidence. Our data-driven approach and experienced team ensure labs maximize their revenue cycle and achieve lasting financial stability.”

Visit coronishealth.com for more information about Coronis Health and its services.

About Coronis Health: Coronis Health is a healthcare revenue cycle management solutions company leading the industry with a data-driven, proprietary experience coined The Coronis Way. By leveraging industry-leading technology, strategic partnerships, and high-touch relationships, Coronis Health allows healthcare providers and facilities to focus on maintaining exceptional patient care with the best possible financial results. For more information, visit www.coronishealth.com.

