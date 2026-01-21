Coro Appoints Eyal Hen as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran public-company finance leader joins Coro to support global scale and the company’s next phase of growth

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ChannelFirst--Coro, the leading cybersecurity platform for Lean IT-driven organizations, today announced the appointment of Eyal Hen as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Hen will oversee Coro’s global finance organization as the company accelerates international growth and continues building the financial foundation to support its next stage of scale.

“As Coro grows globally, we’re deliberately investing in leadership that brings exactly what we need right now: public-company financial discipline combined with operational experience scaling global teams,” said Joe Sykora, CEO of Coro. “Eyal’s ability to align capital strategy with execution gives us the confidence to scale faster while maintaining the rigor, focus, and operational discipline required for our next phase of growth.”

Hen is a seasoned finance and operating executive with a proven track record across capital formation, mergers and acquisitions, and operational leadership in global organizations. Since 2019, he has served as Chief Financial Officer of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR), a publicly traded provider of AI-powered roadway intelligence solutions for transportation management and public safety. During his tenure, Hen led multiple financings, supported strategic acquisitions and post-merger integration, and helped strengthen governance, internal controls, and financial rigor as the company scaled. His experience spans aligning capital strategy with operational execution in complex, high-growth environments.

“Coro is at an inflection point as it continues scaling internationally while staying focused on delivering cybersecurity to organizations with Lean IT teams. My focus is on building the financial and operational foundation that supports durable growth with clear metrics, disciplined investment, and scalable processes. I’m excited to work with Joe and the team as we build Coro’s next chapter,” said Eyal Hen, Coro’s CFO.

About Coro

Based in Chicago, IL, Coro is the leading cybersecurity platform purpose-built for organizations with Lean IT teams. Coro delivers comprehensive security through a unified, integrated platform that consolidates endpoint, email, network, and cloud security. Its solution replaces fragmented security tools with unified, automated protection that simplifies operations, closes coverage gaps, and reduces cost and operational burden without expanding IT headcount. By automatically detecting and remediating security threats, Coro enables organizations and their channel partners to scale security efficiently and sustainably. The company has been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and named one of North America’s fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years. For more information, please visit Coro or follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, or Facebook.

