Corning Earns CES 2026 Innovation Honors for Advanced Glass Surface Treatments

Reduced reflection and glare enhance readability and improve user experience with devices and vehicle displays.

CORNING, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW), one of the world’s leading innovators in glass, ceramics, and optical physics, is proud to announce that two of its glass surface treatments earned recognition in the CES 2026 Innovation Awards. Corning® Gorilla™ Matte Pro was honored in the Computer Peripherals & Accessories category, while Corning’s SurfaceIQ™ advanced anti-reflective surface treatment for automotive displays was recognized in the In-Vehicle Entertainment category.

The awards highlight Corning’s global leadership in developing surface treatments that significantly enhance users’ experiences. The recognitions underscore Corning’s ability to deliver materials-science advancements across industries, including the mobile consumer electronics and automotive industries.

Corning Gorilla Matte Pro

Corning’s Gorilla Matte Pro delivers next-generation performance for laptops and tablets, combining state-of-the-art anti-reflective and anti-glare technology with the renowned toughness of Corning® Gorilla® Glass. First featured on the Acer Swift Edge 14 AI laptop, this cover glass surface treatment improves the user experience on high-resolution displays in challenging lighting conditions by significantly reducing reflected light and distracting background reflections. The result is improved contrast, preserved image sharpness, and vibrant color accuracy.

“ Next-generation devices demand more than durability alone. They need to perform in bright sunlight, reduce unwanted visual artifacts, and feel as good as they look,” said Andrew Beck, Vice President and General Manager, Gorilla Glass. “ We’ve meticulously engineered Gorilla Matte Pro to deliver a powerful combination of durability and optical performance to help device manufacturers realize the full potential of their displays.”

Corning SurfaceIQ Advanced Anti-Reflective Surface Treatment

Corning’s SurfaceIQ advanced anti-reflective surface treatment earned recognition in the In-Vehicle Entertainment category for its ability to improve readability and visual clarity in automotive displays. Designed specifically for smart vehicles, this surface treatment reduces reflections and increases contrast to improve display visibility and image sharpness. It also minimizes color differences, delivering an enhanced viewing experience for drivers and passengers.

This innovation comes at an ideal time. Automakers are increasingly looking to differentiate their designs with sleek glass surfaces and cutting-edge displays that deliver a seamless, connected driving experience.

“ This shift creates exciting opportunities for Corning to leverage our expertise in advanced glass and display technologies, as well as our trusted partnerships across the automotive industry,” said Mike Kunigonis, Vice President and General Manager, Corning Automotive Glass Solutions. “ We bring our materials science expertise to close, technical collaborations with customers, empowering OEMs to redefine interior design and connectivity – helping them create vehicles that stand out in both style and performance.”

Visit Corning at CES 2026

Corning will showcase its award-winning technologies and other innovations at CES 2026 in the West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center at booth #3241 from Jan. 6-9. Appointments are available for automotive industry professionals, consumer electronics companies, and members of the media.

Public displays will highlight Corning’s 175 years of innovation and showcase some of the company’s groundbreaking technologies that are shaping industries – and propelling the company into its next 175 years.

Corning will also highlight the company’s vital role in AI, with technologies that are essential both inside the chip and inside the data center. From materials enabling next-generation AI chips to optical fiber solutions powering hyperscale data centers, Corning’s innovations are foundational to scaling AI globally. Visitors can learn how Corning technologies are accelerating AI advancements and driving smarter, faster, and more efficient systems across industries.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics, along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people’s lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning’s capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning’s markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

