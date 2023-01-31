CoreStack Expands Leadership with Appointment of Raj Raghavan as Chief Human Resources Officer

Former Amazon and IndiGo HR Executive to Lead and Inspire CoreStack’s Global Talent

CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced that Raj Raghavan will be joining CoreStack's leadership team as Chief Human Resources Officer. A former SVP & HR Head at IndiGo, Raghavan helped the organization sustain its position as India's largest airline by market share. As a key member of IndiGo's executive committee, he successfully oversaw all aspects of human resources, including its learning academy, corporate social responsibility, and diverse admin functions.

This newly created role became critical as CoreStack’s talent is seeing increased demand for its cloud governance solutions. This is due to enterprises looking for ways to optimize cloud spend and operational efficiency while ensuring security and compliance. This rapid scaling is reflected by CoreStack being ranked as the 78th fastest-growing company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. To meet this growth need, Raghavan will lead CoreStack’s HR function globally, crafting talent acquisition strategies and continuing to promote CoreStack’s values-driven culture.

Raghavan’s decorated leadership background also includes seven years at Amazon, where he served as HR Head (Asia Pacific & Middle East) and was responsible for international consumer business and global technology development centers in the region. He also served 10 years at GE, where he was HR Head for GE’s global research and India Technology Centers. Raghavan holds a master’s degree in personnel management and industrial relations from Madras School of Social Work and is a Global Fellow of Talent Management at The Wharton School.

“Raj was the natural choice to inspire and lead the most valuable element of CoreStack, our people,” said Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, CoreStack Founder and CEO. “From IndiGo to Amazon to GE, he has dedicated his career to serving the talent of high-achieving, global companies. We see his future at CoreStack as an extension of this rare skill.”

“It is my privilege to formally join CoreStack after admiring the company for some time,” said Raghavan. “CoreStack plays in a very niche space of multi-cloud governance and is on a tremendous journey to create customer success and value for its shareholders. I have come to respect CoreStack’s phenomenal team and talented employees who are obsessed with creating a top-notch technology company. As I join this awesome team, I look forward to contributing and supporting CoreStack as a preferred workplace for technologists, and I can’t wait to improve the workplace experience of CoreStackers all over the world.”

CoreStack offers a suite of NextGen Cloud Governance modules that leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps across multi-cloud through one unified dashboard. The CoreStack NextGen Cloud Governance platform is designed to be Continuous, Holistic, Autonomous, Integrated, and Nimble (CHAIN) so enterprises can use cloud with confidence. NextGen Cloud Governance helps enterprises mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, optimize performance, and innovate rather than just improve. In addition, CoreStack offers a suite of assessment tools that include Well-Architected Assessments as well as FinOps and SecOps assessments. These solutions streamline the process of assessing, improving, and maintaining cloud workloads across all environments, including enabling auto-remediation directly from the CoreStack dashboard.

About CoreStack

CoreStack provides a NextGen Cloud Governance platform that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack’s FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, and help optimize cloud spend while assuring security & compliance across multiple clouds with a single solution to go further faster. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern $2+ billion in annual cloud consumption, generating $300+ million in cloud cost savings. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, IDC and S&P Global have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.

