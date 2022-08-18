CoreStack Collaborates with Birlasoft for Delivery of Multi-Cloud Management Solutions to Enterprises Globally

Enterprises to Get Enhanced Efficiency and Visibility from CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance

BELLEVUE, Wash. & NOIDA, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudgovernance–CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of the cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced a global partnership with Birlasoft, part of the USD 2.8 billion diversified CK Birla Group, and a global enterprise digital and IT services company. CoreStack’s AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance solution will enable Birlasoft to integrate industry-leading cloud management capabilities into Birlasoft’s infrastructure management platform, “iSight” and further enhance Birlasoft’s offering in the Cloud Management and Operations space.

Birlasoft’s iSight empowers enterprises to manage, monitor and operate IT services landscape, through an automated platform. It encompasses Cloud Management, IT Operation Management, Workplace Automation and IT Service Management. The platform provides a single‐pane‐of‐glass with cognitive capabilities across multi-cloud orchestration and automation, analytics and reporting, thereby enabling predictive IT operations.

Hybrid cloud operation is a key focus area of Birlasoft across its focus Industry segments and geographies. CoreStack’s AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution will enable Birlasoft to provide their customers with a single view of cloud consumption, performance, and compliance to streamline cloud operations, optimize cloud cost management and enhance security posture across multiple cloud environments.

CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance has provided customers with transformational outcomes with its NextGen cloud governance fabric, such as a 50% increase in cloud operational efficiencies, a 40% decrease in cloud costs, and a 100% compliance with security standards.

“As digital transformation becomes a reality for our clients, the need for comprehensive cloud management services, covering operations, consumption and security has become imperative,” said R Srinivasan, Vice President, Infrastructure & Cloud Technology Services at Birlasoft. “Birlasoft brings to the table a deep understanding of client context, rooted in our experience working with enterprise clients globally, while CoreStack brings a comprehensive suite of cloud governance solutions required to render these capabilities.”

The partnership will enable Birlasoft to offer cloud-agnostic, comprehensive management services, covering the areas of cloud operations, security operations and financial management (FinOps) to its clients. This will provide clients a single view of cloud consumption, performance, cyber security and compliance status while reducing both the cost of operations and the risk of high usage of cloud resources.

“Cloud migration is a strategic and transformational necessity to unlock innovation and growth in business. It’s a C-level mandate,” said Ezhilarasan Natarajan, CEO at CoreStack. “Birlasoft reimagines business processes for their enterprise customers, and we are thrilled to partner with them to help enterprises achieve increased agility and innovation, while also improving security and risk management.”

About CoreStack

CoreStack is a NextGen cloud business accelerator that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack’s FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud, enable reporting, recommendation, remediation and provide single pane-of-glass governance across multi-cloud. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 300+ global enterprises govern $1+ billion in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Gartner and IDC recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io

About Birlasoft

Challenge The Norm

Birlasoft combines the power of domain, enterprise, and digital technologies to reimagine business processes for customers and their ecosystem. Its consultative and design thinking approach makes societies more productive by helping customers run businesses. As part of the multibillion dollar diversified The CK Birla Group, Birlasoft, with its 12,500+ professionals, is committed to continuing its 160-year heritage of building sustainable communities. For further information, visit www.birlasoft.com.

Contacts

CoreStack

Bala Vishwanath



Chief Marketing Officer



balav@corestack.io

Birlasoft

Mansha Urrahman Waris



Manager (Public Relations and External Communications)



mansha.waris@birlasoft.com