CoreSite Chicago Data Center Campus Now Offers AWS Native 400G Direct Connect for Enhanced Cloud and AI Performance

Ultra-High Bandwidth and Low Latency to AWS at Substantially Lower Cost

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT) empowering critical business and AI workloads that impact everyday life through interconnected data center solutions, today announced the launch of native 400 Gbps (400G) Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect at its Chicago data center campus, making it an ideal location for high-bandwidth, performance-intensive workloads such as enterprise and AI applications, as well as the GPU-optimized neocloud providers built specifically for large-scale AI training, inference and agentic automation.

CoreSite customers across data-intensive industries are already experiencing the advantages of 400G connectivity, including one leading cybersecurity provider that is leveraging AWS 400G Direct Connect to process large volumes of data and accelerate real-time threat analysis. In addition, financial services firms are evaluating 400G to deliver the speed and reliability required for latency-sensitive trading and quantitative research.

“The AI economy developing within CoreSite’s data centers demands a high-level of interoperability between enterprises, AI applications, neoclouds and public cloud providers,” said Juan Font, President and CEO of CoreSite and SVP of American Tower. “Enabling native 400G AWS Direct Connect at CoreSite’s Chicago campus gives our customers the unique ability to establish low-latency, high-bandwidth data pipelines that deliver consistent performance, enhanced security and seamless integration across their digital environments.”

Along with now offering 400G AWS Direct Connect in CoreSite’s Chicago market, the data center campus also provides dense fiber access and high-density colocation capacity that enable customers to accelerate their hybrid IT modernization and operationalize AI at scale. By using direct interconnection, customers can realize data replication savings of up to 70% and can eliminate data egress costs when restoring data from certain local cloud availability zones.*

With this launch, CoreSite now hosts three locations with 400G AWS Direct Connect, including at its Chicago, Illinois; Santa Clara, California; and Reston, Virginia data center campuses.

To learn more about AWS Direct Connect, visit AWS Direct Connect Locations.

*Costs savings are based on CoreSite cost comparisons using publicly available and private information and/or CoreSite customer reported costs savings and may not be indicative of the costs savings that may be experienced by every customer that switches to the applicable CoreSite service.

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), is a leading interconnection data center platform that empowers businesses to future-proof their digital transformation initiatives. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s purpose-built, highly interconnected data center campuses and team of experts have delivered the cloud-enabled, resilient and flexible digital ecosystems required for customers to quickly scale and interoperate their businesses to support the increasing demands of critical workloads, like AI and high-density applications. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow CoreSite on our Connect[ED] blog, LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations, or “forward-looking statements,” all of which are inherently uncertain. We have based those forward-looking statements on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of American Tower’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents American Tower subsequently files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither we nor American Tower undertake any obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

