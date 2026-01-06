Coresight Research Announces Survey Findings at CES 2026: Consumers Prefer AI Personas That Reflect Their Identity

As AI deepens role in shopping, consumers say comfort comes from traits that feel familiar

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coresight Research, the leading research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology, conducted a survey of consumers ahead of the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where hundreds of new AI-powered products and services will be announced this week, to reveal what type of artificial intelligence (AI) persona is most preferred. The survey found that most consumers want to interact with an AI persona that reflects their own identity.

Overall, respondents answered that they would prefer a female-sounding voice for an AI persona (37%) versus a male-sounding voice (28%). However, 49% of female consumers indicated a preference for female-sounding voices and 47% of male consumers said they prefer an AI with a male-sounding voice. 35% of consumers surveyed said they would not use AI in voice mode.

The overriding trend is that consumers want AI to sound like them, suggesting an affinity for familiarity and connection even when consumers know they are talking with AI. As with gender, consumers generally selected accents associated with their own region. For example, Midwestern shoppers (22%) leaned toward Midwestern accents, Northerners (34%) picked Northern accents, and Southern (19%) shoppers leaned Southern, though the most popular response among consumers overall was “no accent” at all (27%). Among international options, the leading accents were British (10%) followed by Australian (7%).

Artificial Intelligence has become a central part of the shopping journey as retailers make quick investments to support agility, forecasting, service, and operations. In its Rapid Adoption of GenAI in Shopping: A Barometer for Agentic Commerce report, Coresight Research found over half (58%) of US consumers have used, plan to use, or will use GenAI to shop. The latest research on AI voice preferences shows why the next stage of differentiation for brands and retailers lies in personalization as specific as AI personas. As consumers replace traditional search functions with GenAI conversations for their shopping needs, comfort and trust have become tied to how closely these personas match their own identity.

“Consumers have embraced GenAI for shopping, but they want these tools to feel personable and aligned with who they are,” said Deborah Weinswig, Coresight Research CEO and Founder. “As this technology becomes more accessible, there is now a race to see who can integrate it best. Our research shows that customizable AI personas can strengthen engagement and comfort at a point when retailers are deciding the best path forward.”

