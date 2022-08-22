CoreLogic’s Multi-year Alliance with Google Cloud Enables New Product Launch

Discovery Platform, a property analytics ecosystem and data exchange, combines Google Cloud’s secure technology with CoreLogic’s industry-leading property data to power faster and more comprehensive solutions across multiple sectors

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corelogic–CoreLogic©, a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, has announced an extended relationship with Google Cloud to support the launch of its new CoreLogic Discovery Platform™. Fully built on Google Cloud’s secure and sustainable infrastructure, Discovery Platform provides a comprehensive property analytics environment and cloud-based data exchange for businesses across multiple sectors.

Discovery Platform allows businesses — including CoreLogic’s core markets of property and real estate technology, mortgage lenders, marketers and insurance firms — to discover, integrate, analyze and model property insights to make critical business decisions faster. The multi-year relationship between CoreLogic and Google Cloud enables the development of a scalable platform built with several Google Cloud services including Dataproc, BigQuery, Anthos and Cloud Run to manage the data science workloads for predictive and prescriptive analytics. BigQuery is the petabyte-scale backend for the platform, enabling comprehensive property data views built from a wide array of CoreLogic and third-party data sets. Dataproc powers Discovery Platform facilitating advanced analytics and data science at scale.

Typically, companies with data engineers and scientists spend weeks and even months on data wrangling before reaching the insights needed to drive business growth or mitigate risks. Through the collaboration with Google Cloud, CoreLogic’s Discovery Platform provides a fully secure and compliant environment with relevant data, tools, security, and governance. Using CoreLogic data models and insights allows companies to deploy secure and compliant data analytics workflows within minutes, thereby speeding up the delivery of mission-critical insights.

“CoreLogic and Google Cloud solved a significant challenge in the lag-time required to spin up data analytics workbenches that could be preloaded with nationwide data assets, models, libraries and software and self-service training,” said John Rogers, chief innovation officer of CoreLogic. “Together, we were able to look at every part of the process—from onboarding to ingestion of data, modeling and exposure of that insight to the businesses’ operational platform—and cut the lag-time down by more than 50% to give clients access to the insights they need to move the needle on their business faster and easier than ever before.”

“I’m excited to see our alliance with Google Cloud flourishing,” said Patrick Dodd, president and CEO of CoreLogic. “We’re providing a state-of-the-art analytical platform for our client’s mission-critical processes. Discovery Platform is born from a growing alliance of two major industry innovators. I see the future horizons our research and development product teams are working on, and I am excited to see what’s next.”

“We value working with companies like CoreLogic to develop innovative technology solutions and services that enhance customer experience and deliver insights faster,” said Zac Maufe, global head of Financial Services Solutions at Google Cloud.“Our collaboration will support CoreLogic’s clients’ needs and enable the delivery of more comprehensive and efficient solutions for businesses in the real estate finance market.”

CoreLogic is a leading global property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions provider. The company’s combined data from public, contributory, and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance, and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

