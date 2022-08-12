Core Scientific Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ), a leader in high-performance blockchain data centers and software solutions, reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.





Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (Compared to Second Quarter 2021)1

Self-mining bitcoin production increased 1,769% to 3,365 bitcoins

1,959 bitcoins held as of June 30, 2022

Total hashrate of 17.9 EH/s consisting of 10.3 EH/s self-mining and 7.6 EH/s hosting

YTD 2022 Financial Highlights (Compared to YTD 2021)1

Self-mining bitcoin production increased 1,601% to 6,567 bitcoins

“Our team remained focused on our business objectives, delivering second quarter revenue of $164.0 million, an increase of more than 115 percent over the prior year,” said Mike Levitt, Core Scientific Chief Executive Officer. “We are now managing over 200,000 servers generating over 20 EH/s in approximately 800,000 square feet of our own custom-developed data centers across five states. We deployed 14,000 servers in July and have already deployed over 17,000 in August. This month we are averaging over 40 self-mined bitcoins per day, including producing a company record 45.7 bitcoin in a single day on August 10. With enhanced liquidity from bitcoin sales and our committed equity facility, line of sight to improved hosting margins and manageable principal and interest payments on our liabilities, we remain well positioned to navigate current market conditions and emerge from these markets a larger, stronger and more profitable company.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results (Compared to Second Quarter 2021)1

Total revenue of $164.0 million increased by $88.7 million, or 118%, from $75.3 million. The increase in total revenue was driven primarily by increases in digital asset mining revenue and hosting revenue, partially offset by a decrease in equipment sales.

Total hosting revenue of $38.9 million increased by $20.4 million, or 110%, from $18.6 million. The increase in hosting revenue from customers was driven primarily by the onboarding of new clients and the execution of new related party hosting contracts for miners deployed.

Total equipment sales of $15.2 million decreased by $30.8 million, or 67%, from $46.0 million. The decrease in equipment sales to customers was primarily driven by fewer miners being deployed, partially offset by higher equipment sales to related parties driven by higher demand for new generation mining equipment.

Digital asset mining revenue of $109.8 million increased by $99.1 million, or 920%, from $10.8 million. The increase in mining revenue was driven primarily by an increase in our self-mining hash rate to 10.3 EH/s from 0.45 EH/s. The total number of bitcoins awarded was 3,365 compared to 180. The average price of bitcoin was $32,502 as compared to $46,498, a decrease of 30%.

Cost of revenue of $151.3 million increased by $100.5 million, or 198%, from $50.8 million. The increase in cost of revenue was primarily attributable to higher power consumption costs of $45.9 million driven by an increase in the number of self-mining and hosted miners operating in our fleet. Depreciation expense increased $46.3 million driven by an increase in the number of self-mining units deployed, higher personnel and facilities operating costs driven by the opening and expansion of our data centers of $25.8 million, which includes increased stock-based compensation of $16.9 million, increased payroll and benefit costs for personnel of $3.6 million. The increase in cost of revenue was partially offset by lower equipment sales costs of $17.6 million. As a percentage of total revenue, cost of revenue totaled 92% and 67% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Gross profit of $12.7 million decreased by $11.8 million, or 48%, from $24.5 million. The decrease in gross profit was driven primarily by a $18.9 million decrease in gross profit in the hosting and equipment segment, partially offset by an $7.1 million increase in gross profit for the mining segment, driven by an increase in mining revenue. The decrease in gross margin for the mining segment was driven by higher miner depreciation as well as higher power costs and lower average price per bitcoin mined.

Operating loss of $1.09 billion decreased by $1.11 billion from an operating income of $15.5 million. The decrease was predominantly due to a $840.0 million impairment of goodwill, a $150.2 million impairment of digital assets, higher total operating expenses of $106.9 million and a $13.1 million loss on exchange or disposal of property, plant and equipment. The increase in total operating expenses was driven primarily by a $92.0 million increase in stock-based compensation, primarily reflecting an amendment to our restricted stock unit awards made in June 2022 that resulted in the elimination of the performance condition that had previously required a change in control or public offering before the awards could vest. The increase in operating expenses was further driven by a $4.6 million of higher professional fees, primarily related to investments made to support public company readiness, and $3.4 million of higher payroll and benefit costs for personnel.

Net loss of $861.7 million increased by $858.3 million from a net loss of $3.4 million. The increase in net loss was due to a $840.0 million impairment of goodwill, a $150.2 million impairment of digital assets and higher total operating expenses of $106.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in the fair value of the convertible notes (excluding interest expense and changes in instrument-specific credit risk) and corresponding gain of $195.1 million, a decrease in the fair value of the derivative warrant liabilities and corresponding gain of $22.2 million and an increase in the income tax benefit of $46.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $38.3 million to $59.1 million from $20.8 million. The increase was due to higher gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation, partially offset by higher operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.

YTD 2022 Financial Results (Compared to YTD 2021)1

Total revenue of $356.5 million increased by $226.9 million, or 175%, from $129.5 million. The increase in total revenue was driven primarily by increases in digital asset mining revenue and hosting revenue, partially offset by a decrease in equipment sales.

Total hosting revenue of $72.2 million increased by $40.9 million, or 131%, from $31.3 million. The increase in hosting revenue from customers was driven primarily by the onboarding of new clients and the execution of new related party hosting contracts for miners deployed.

Total equipment sales of $41.5 million decreased by $36.4 million, or 47%, from $77.9 million. The decrease in equipment sales to customers was primarily driven by fewer miners being deployed, partially offset by higher equipment sales to related parties driven by higher demand for new generation mining equipment.

Digital asset mining revenue of $242.8 million increased by $222.4 million, from $20.4 million. The year over year increase in mining revenue was driven primarily by an increase in our self-mining hash rate. The total number of bitcoins awarded was 6,567 compared to 386. The average price of bitcoin was $36,876 as compared to $45,914, a decrease of 20%.

Cost of revenue of $273.8 million increased by $183.3 million, or 203%, from $90.5 million. The increase in cost of revenue was primarily attributable to higher power consumption costs of $83.5 million driven by an increase in the number of self-mining and hosted miners operating in our fleet . Depreciation expense increased $85.3 million driven by an increase in the number of self-mining units deployed, higher personnel and facilities operating costs driven by the opening and expansion of our data centers of $35.7 million, which includes increased stock-based compensation of $18.9 million, increased payroll and benefit costs for personnel of $6.7 million. The increase in cost of revenue was partially offset by lower equipment sales costs of $21.3 million. As a percentage of total revenue, cost of revenue totaled 77% and 70% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Gross profit of $82.7 million increased by $43.6 million, or 112%, from $39.1 million. The increase in gross profit was driven primarily by a $63.4 million increase in gross profit for the mining segment, driven by higher mining revenue as described above, partially offset by a $19.7 million decrease in the hosting and equipment segment. The decrease in gross margin for the mining segment was driven by higher miner depreciation as well as higher power costs and lower average price per bitcoin mined.

Operating loss of $1.12 billion decreased by $1.15 billion from an operating income of $24.6 million. The decrease was predominantly due to a $840.0 million impairment of goodwill, a $204.2 million impairment of digital assets, higher total operating expenses of $146.3 million and a $13.1 million loss on exchange or disposal of property, plant and equipment. The increase in total operating expenses was driven primarily by a $115.2 million increase in stock-based compensation, primarily reflecting an amendment to our restricted stock unit awards made in June 2022 that resulted in the elimination of the performance condition that had previously required a change in control or public offering before the awards could vest. The increase in operating expenses was further driven by a $12.4 million of higher professional fees, primarily related to investments made to support public company readiness, and $5.6 million of higher payroll and benefit costs for personnel. These decreases in operating income were partially offset by an increase in gross profit of $43.6 million and an increase on gain from sales of digital assets of $14.0 million.

Net loss of $1.33 billion decreased by $1.33 billion from net income of $3.4 million. The decrease in net income was due to a $840.0 million impairment of goodwill, a $204.2 million increase in impairment of digital assets, an increase in the fair value of the convertible notes (excluding interest expense and changes in instrument-specific credit risk) and corresponding loss of $191.0 million, higher total operating expenses of $146.3 million and an increase in interest expense, net of $35.8 million. These decreases in net income were partially offset by an increase in gross profit of $43.6 million, a decrease in the fair value of the derivative warrant liabilities and corresponding gain of $32.5 million, an increase on gain from sales of digital assets of $14.0 million and an increase in the income tax benefit of $4.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $118.9 million to $152.2 million from $33.3 million. The increase was due to higher gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation, partially offset by higher operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.

LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $128.5 million and restricted cash totaled $11.9 million.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s Bitcoin balance totaled 1,959. The carrying value of our digital assets was $40.7 million, which reflects accumulated impairment losses of $20.1 million year-to-date.

B. Riley Equity Line of Credit

Under the agreement with B. Riley Principal Capital II, LLC (“B. Riley”), Core Scientific has the right, without obligation, to sell and issue up to $100.0 million of shares of its common stock to B. Riley, subject to certain limitations and satisfaction of certain conditions. Purchase notices may be issued to B. Riley over a 24-month period. Core Scientific issued B. Riley 573,381 shares of common stock as consideration for B. Riley’s commitment to purchase Core Scientific common stock under the purchase agreement. Further details are contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K Core Scientific was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OUTLOOK

For 2022, the Company continues to expect to achieve total hashrate of between 30 EH/s and 32 EH/s, with total power of approximately 1 GW.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking and reflect management’s view of current and future market conditions, subject to certain risks and uncertainties and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. Investors are reminded that actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

ABOUT CORE SCIENTIFIC

Core Scientific is one of the largest publicly traded blockchain data center providers and miners of digital assets in North America. Core Scientific has operated blockchain data centers in North America since 2017, using its facilities and intellectual property portfolio for colocated digital asset mining and self-mining. Core Scientific operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota and Texas, and expects to commence operations in Oklahoma in the second half of 2022. Core Scientific’s proprietary Minder® fleet management software combines the Company’s colocation expertise with data analytics to deliver maximum uptime, alerting, monitoring and management of all miners in the Company’s network. To learn more, visit http://www.corescientific.com. Information on our website and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example, statements about:

meet future liquidity requirements and comply with restrictive covenants related to indebtedness;

effectively respond to general economic and business conditions, including the price of bitcoin;

maintain the listing on, or to prevent the delisting of our securities from, Nasdaq or another national securities exchange;

obtain additional capital, whether equity or debt;

enhance future operating and financial results;

successfully execute expansion plans;

attract and retain employees, officers or directors;

anticipate rapid changes in laws, regulations and technology;

execute its business strategy, including enhancement of the profitability of services provided;

realize the benefits expected from the acquisition of Blockcap, including any related synergies;

anticipate the uncertainties inherent in the development of new business strategies;

anticipate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including variant strains of COVID-19, and its effect on business and financial conditions;

manage risks associated with operational changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence of variant strains of COVID-19;

increase brand awareness;

upgrade and maintain effective business controls and information technology systems;

acquire and protect intellectual property;

comply with laws and regulations applicable to its business, including tax laws and laws and regulations related to data privacy and the protection of the environment;

stay abreast of modified or new laws and regulations applicable to its business or withstand the impact of any new laws and regulations related to its industry;

anticipate the impact of, and response to, new accounting standards;

anticipate the significance and timing of contractual obligations;

maintain key strategic relationships with partners and distributors;

respond to uncertainties associated with product and service development and market acceptance;

anticipate the impact of changes in U.S. federal income tax laws, including the impact on deferred tax assets; and

successfully defend litigation.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and such statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

Core Scientific, Inc.



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands, except par value)



(Unaudited) June 30, 20221 December 31, 2021 Assets Unaudited Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,542 $ 117,871 Restricted cash 11,938 13,807 Accounts receivable, net 2,840 1,382 Accounts receivable from related parties 677 300 Deposits for equipment 165,662 358,791 Digital assets 40,664 234,298 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 161,234 30,111 Total Current Assets 511,557 756,560 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,049,070 597,304 Goodwill 214,759 1,055,760 Intangible assets, net 5,622 8,195 Other noncurrent assets 14,903 21,045 Total Assets $ 1,795,911 $ 2,438,864 Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,252 $ 11,617 Accrued expenses and other 124,173 67,862 Deferred revenue 71,837 63,417 Deferred revenue from related parties 36,923 72,945 Derivative warrant liabilities 5,808 — Finance lease liabilities, current portion 28,570 28,452 Notes payable, current portion 217,674 75,996 Total Current Liabilities 516,237 320,289 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 48,701 62,145 Notes payable, net of current portion (includes $726,555 and $557,007 at fair value) 852,323 652,213 Other noncurrent liabilities 13,393 18,531 Total Liabilities 1,430,654 1,053,178 Contingently redeemable convertible preferred stock; $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares



authorized; — and 10,826 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31,



2021, respectively; $— and $45,164 total liquidation preference at June 30, 2022 and



December 31, 2021, respectively — 44,476 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock; $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized at both June 30, 2022 and



December 31, 2021; 353,481 and 271,576 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022



and December 31, 2021, respectively 35 27 Additional paid-in capital 1,695,748 1,379,581 Accumulated deficit (1,355,306 ) (27,432 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 24,780 (10,966 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 365,257 1,341,210 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,795,911 $ 2,438,864

Core Scientific, Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Operations



(in thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 20221 2021 20221 2021 Revenue: Hosting revenue from customers $ 31,338 $ 11,895 $ 58,676 $ 20,251 Hosting revenue from related parties 7,598 6,667 13,474 11,003 Equipment sales to customers 3,507 36,457 3,923 60,499 Equipment sales to related parties 11,687 9,519 37,576 17,403 Digital asset mining revenue 109,842 10,765 242,842 20,393 Total revenue 163,972 75,303 356,491 129,549 Cost of revenue: Cost of hosting services 43,644 17,550 74,875 29,379 Cost of equipment sales 13,541 31,100 36,076 57,331 Cost of digital asset mining 94,070 2,115 162,820 3,768 Total cost of revenue 151,255 50,765 273,771 90,478 Gross profit 12,717 24,538 82,720 39,071 Gain (loss) from sales of digital assets 11,808 (16 ) 13,971 14 Impairment of digital assets (150,213 ) — (204,198 ) — Impairment of goodwill (840,000 ) — (840,000 ) — Losses on exchange or disposal of property, plant and equipment (13,057 ) (17 ) (13,057 ) (17 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 14,773 1,437 18,113 2,645 Sales and marketing 10,238 720 11,636 1,254 General and administrative 90,874 6,822 131,034 10,617 Total operating expenses 115,885 8,979 160,783 14,516 Operating (loss) income (1,094,630 ) 15,526 (1,121,347 ) 24,552 Non-operating (income) expenses, net: Loss on debt extinguishment — 7,974 — 8,016 Interest expense, net 27,116 10,846 48,792 12,981 Fair value adjustments on convertible notes (195,061 ) — 190,976 — Fair value adjustments on derivative warrant liabilities (22,189 ) — (32,464 ) — Other non-operating expenses, net 3,876 2 3,519 2 Total non-operating (income) expenses, net (186,258 ) 18,822 210,823 20,999 (Loss) income before income taxes (908,372 ) (3,296 ) (1,332,170 ) 3,553 Income tax (benefit) expense (46,702 ) 118 (4,296 ) 118 Net (loss) income $ (861,670 ) $ (3,414 ) $ (1,327,874 ) $ 3,435 Net (loss) income per share Basic $ (2.65 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (4.20 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (2.65 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (4.20 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 324,967 158,890 316,269 158,338 Diluted 324,967 158,890 316,269 177,342

