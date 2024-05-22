CORE Industrial Partners Completes Take-Private of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CORE Industrial Partners (“CORE”), a manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services-focused private equity firm, announced today the successful completion of its take-private transaction of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (“Fathom” or the “Company”), a provider of on-demand digital manufacturing services. As a result of the transaction, Fathom Class A common stock has ceased trading and will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.





Founded in 1984, Fathom offers 25 unique manufacturing processes, including both plastic and metal additive technologies, CNC machining, injection molding & tooling, sheet metal fabrication, and design & engineering, to serve customers across a variety of end markets, most notably technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive and IOT. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, Fathom operates a nationwide footprint of ten facilities covering nearly 420,000 square feet. The Company holds a variety of registrations and certifications, including ISO 9001, IS0 13485, AS9100 and ITAR.

Carey Chen, CEO of Fathom, said, ”CORE’s continued partnership and support will help Fathom fulfill its mission to accelerate manufacturing innovation for some of the largest companies in the world. We look forward to partnering with CORE as we continue to work to grow our business and improve Fathom for the benefit of our employees and customers.”

TJ Chung, Senior Partner of CORE and Chairman of Fathom’s Board of Directors, said, “CORE has been a close partner to Fathom since 2018. We believe Fathom is a leader in the Industry 4.0 digital manufacturing revolution, and we are excited to work with the Fathom team to continue to build on the Company’s success.”

ABOUT FATHOM DIGITAL MANUFACTURING CORPORATION:

Fathom is one of the largest on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs of some of the largest and most innovative companies in the world. With more than 25 unique manufacturing processes and a national footprint with nearly 420,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity across ten facilities, Fathom seamlessly blends in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive technologies, CNC machining, injection molding & tooling, sheet metal fabrication, and design and engineering. With 40 years of industry experience, Fathom serves clients in the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive and IOT sectors. Fathom’s registrations and certifications include ITAR, ISO 9001, ISO 13485, AS9100, and NIST 800-171. To learn more, visit www.fathommfg.com.

ABOUT CORE INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS:

CORE is an industrials-focused private equity firm with more than $1.58 billion in total limited partner capital commitments across four funds investing in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and services businesses. With offices located in Chicago, Austin and Cleveland, CORE’s team is comprised of highly experienced former CEOs and investment professionals with shared beliefs, deep experience, and a demonstrated track record of building market-leading businesses. Through our capital, insight, and operational expertise, CORE partners with management teams and strives to build best-in-class companies with lasting results. For more information, visit www.coreipfund.com.

