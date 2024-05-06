Cordoniq Scores a Hat-Trick at 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Cordoniq wins in multiple categories, including Secure Collaboration Platform, Technology & Software

SYRACUSE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cordoniq, the secure, enterprise video collaboration platform, has been named a winner in multiple categories at the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The annual awards recognize cybersecurity vendors with ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.









Cordoniq was honored in the Secure Collaboration Platform, Technology, and Software categories for North America. Cordoniq stood out with its innovative video collaboration that is disrupting the marketplace, thanks to its secure-by-design approach, next-gen UX and innovative features, like Android TV Capabilities, Green Video Collaboration Technology, Privacy & Security, Share Web & Browser Content, Video Meeting Rooms and more. Cordoniq’s platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model is entirely API driven so it can interact directly with virtually anything in a company’s tech stack, and is trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Pentagon, Special Operations Forces (USSOCOM), and the National Guard.

“We are thrilled to be recognized in all three categories at the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Allen Drennan, Co-Founder and CTO, Cordoniq. “These awards validate our commitment to innovative video collaboration that is disrupting the marketplace with a secure-by-design, video collaboration platform that’s built on video gaming concepts to deliver a truly immersive user experience. It is also the highest quality video conferencing and collaboration solution that works on Android and Google TVs.”

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges who evaluate the nominees based on their products, services, and contributions to the cybersecurity industry.

“We congratulate Cordoniq on being recognized as an award winner in the Secure Collaboration Platform, Technology and Software categories of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “The acceleration of cloud computing, collaboration tools and artificial intelligence has forever changed the way companies and their teams work, communicate and automate productivity. With its secure-by-design approach, next-generation UX and innovative features, Cordoniq is undoubtedly leading the charge in the secure cloud technology revolution.”

About Cordoniq

Headquartered in Syracuse, NY, Cordoniq is the secure, enterprise video collaboration platform offering ‘concierge’ custom open standards-based API integration for just about anything in your tech stack. Whatever apps an organization utilizes, Cordoniq can integrate them into a single, seamless, custom-branded video collaboration solution that delivers a premium, secure, conference experience to its clients.

Trusted by the Department of Defense, the Pentagon, Special Operations Forces, and the National Guard, Cordoniq provides up to and beyond U.S. military-grade security in their video conferencing and collaboration platform.

For more information, please visit www.cordoniq.com or join the conversation at X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

