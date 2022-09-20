COPT Elects Essye B. Miller to Board of Trustees

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced that its Board of Trustees elected Essye B. Miller to serve on the Company’s Board, effective October 1, 2022.

“We are pleased to welcome to COPT’s Board of Trustees such an experienced and respected professional from the defense community,” stated Thomas F. Brady, Chairman of the Board. “Ms. Miller will be a valuable addition to the Board with her knowledge and experience in the U.S. Department of Defense, cybersecurity, and information technology. We look forward to her contributions and believe the Company will benefit from the perspectives she will bring from her respective fields and board advisory experience,” he stated.

From 2018-2020, Ms. Miller served as the Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer (“CIO”) for the Department of Defense (“DOD”), overseeing all matters of their $8 billion Cybersecurity Program. Prior to that, while serving as the Deputy CIO for Cybersecurity (“CISO”) from 2016-2018, she was appointed Acting DOD CIO in 2017. During her time as CISO, she established the DOD’s Cloud Computing Office and strategies, leading the digital modernization that accelerated the implementation of the U.S. national defense strategy.

Prior to the DOD, Ms. Miller was CISO and Director of Cybersecurity with the U.S. Department of the Army from 2015-2017, where she led every aspect of cybersecurity and IT strategy. From 2006-2014, she was Director of Information Management for the U.S. Department of the Air Force, directing their IT enterprise strategy and served as Chair of the prestigious Pentagon Architecture Configuration Control Board.

Since her retirement in 2020, Ms. Miller has been the President and CEO of Executive Business Management LLC that advises and provides strategic services to businesses, government agencies such as the DOD and non-government organizations.

Ms. Miller received her Honorary Doctor of Science from Talladega College, a Master of Business Administration from Troy State University and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Air Force, Air University. She is a Board Advisor to Dell, T-Mobile, Leidos, Hawkeye 360, Trellix, Millennium Corporation, Adobe, Insight Partners and Information Security and Privacy Advisory Board. She also advises as a non-profit board member for Concordance Academy and the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation.

