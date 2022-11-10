<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Copart, Inc. to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CopartEarnings–Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 after the close of market on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed via hyperlink at www.copart.com/investorrelations. A replay of the call will be available through February 2023 by visiting www.copart.com/investorrelations.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and to the general public. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 250,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

