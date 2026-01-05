Cooler Master Launches the MasterFrame 360 Series With Panorama, Stage Mirror and Stage LCD Versions

Designed for Powerful PC Builds and Personal Expression — A Showcase Without Limits

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cooler Master, a global leader in PC components and tech lifestyle solutions, today announced the launch of the MasterFrame 360 Series. This new family of PC cases is designed for creators and enthusiasts who want a powerful PC build and a platform to express their personal style and be their “Showcase Without Limits.” With advanced cooling capacity and a 360-degree display stage, the series offers a blend of performance and presentation.

Across the series, the MasterFrame 360 platform gives builders space for up to twelve 120 mm fans or a mix of 120, 140, and 200 mm options. Support for radiators up to 360 mm, plus clearance for flagship GPUs and PSUs, ensures great cooling no matter what you are doing. With compatibility for Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, and BTF (back-connect) motherboards, every build remains clean, optimized, and future-ready.

“Our community builds PCs that reflect who they are,” said Matteo Stracciari, General Manager of Cooler Master. “The MasterFrame 360 series gives them the performance they want and the spotlight their creativity deserves.”

All MasterFrame 360 cases include:

Support for radiators up to 360 mm

Space for twelve 120 mm fans, or a mix of 120, 140, and 200 mm options

Great visibility for hardware and collectibles

Next-gen front I/O with USB 4.0 Type-C and dual USB 3.2 Type-A

Wide compatibility up to 430 mm GPUs and 210 mm PSUs

110 mm of cable-routing space for a clean showcase

Three Stage Styles. Same Statement Piece.

MasterFrame 360 Panorama

A sealed panoramic stage with tempered glass that frames your build like a premium display case. Ideal for collectors who want a clean, protected showcase with full visibility on all sides.

MasterFrame 360 Stage Mirror

An open stage with a reflective mirrored base that expands the view of figures and themed accessories. Perfect for those who want to interact with their display and highlight visual details from every angle.

MasterFrame 360 Stage LCD

An open digital stage featuring a 15.6-inch screen that plays custom content or acts as a secondary display. Great for themed builds or animated storytelling that keeps the stage alive.

Built to Perform. Designed to Inspire.

With cooling capabilities that meets the needs of custom-loop builders and visual features that elevate personal expression, the MasterFrame Panorama 360 Series empowers enthusiasts to build PCs that are powerful and unforgettable.

Availability

The MasterFrame 360 Series will be sold through authorized retailers and distribution partners. Availability varies by region. More information can be found here: https://www.coolermaster.com/

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world’s first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Discord and Facebook.

