Cooler Master Introduces COSMOS Alpha

A PC Case for Unlimited Layout, Cooling, and Customized Builds

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cooler Master, a global leader in PC components and tech lifestyle solutions, today announced COSMOS Alpha, the next evolution of its iconic COSMOS series. The COSMOS Alpha reflects Cooler Master’s commitment to FreeForm 2.0 with its modular, open, and customizable technology. It gives boundary-pushing PC builders the freedom to shape the form and performance of their system.

“COSMOS has always represented the height of craftsmanship and customization,” said Matteo Stracciari, General Manager of Cooler Master. “COSMOS Alpha carries that legacy forward in a flagship platform where every detail can be adjusted, optimized, or reimagined to match a builder’s vision.”

A Signature Flagship Design

COSMOS Alpha preserves the series’ premium modular design with distinctive curved aluminum frames and tempered glass side panels. Under-case ARGB lighting adds a refined visual accent that complements performance builds and showcase systems.

Key Features for PC Builders

Modular Sliding Tray System: The sliding motherboard tray opens the internal layout for clean air or liquid cooling builds. Builders can also fine-tune GPU positioning to balance airflow, component access, and visual presentation.

Sliding Adjustable Fan Bracket: An adjustable fan bracket supports multiple fan sizes and allows builders to slide fans closer to critical heat zones. This flexible positioning improves targeted airflow and gives users greater control over thermal optimization.

Maximized Compatibility and Clean Layout: Supports E-ATX and EEB motherboards, GPUs up to 400 mm, and PSUs up to 240 mm. With removable dust filters and 53 mm of cable-routing clearance, COSMOS Alpha provides space for customization.

Optimized Thermal Architecture: Pre-installed dual extra-thick 200 × 38 mm fans provide strong airflow, with support for up to 15 fans total and radiators up to 420 mm. This design enables high-performance air cooling and advanced custom liquid loops.

Availability

The COSMOS Alpha will be sold through authorized retailers and distribution partners. Availability varies by region. More information can be found here: https://www.coolermaster.com/

