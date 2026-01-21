Cooler Master Brings Dyn-X Racing Simulators to the Rolex 24 at Daytona

First IMSA appearance highlights motorsports alignment through immersive sim racing experiences

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cooler Master, a global leader in PC components and tech lifestyle solutions, today announced its first-ever participation at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the opening race of the IMSA season. Inside the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) booth, Cooler Master will showcase its professional-grade Dyn-X racing simulators alongside the Sneaker-X PC case, introducing motorsports fans to the brand’s expanding performance and lifestyle portfolio.

Cooler Master will feature four Dyn-X racing simulators available for public use throughout the event. Each simulator will carry HRC livery and offer approximately five-minute driving sessions. The experience is based on the Civic Type R TCR and uses the Daytona International Speedway road course, giving fans a direct feel for the track and race environment.

“Daytona is an iconic endurance event,” said Wei Yang, General Manager at Cooler Master. “By partnering with HRC and bringing Dyn-X here, we’re showing how our engineering approach is built for experiences that perform consistently, session after session, without compromise.”

The Dyn-X is Cooler Master’s professional-grade racing simulator platform, built with a tubular steel and aluminum frame and a modular architecture designed to maintain stability, comfort, and precision across extended driving sessions. With a single adjustment, Dyn-X can be configured into 14 different driving positions, supporting racing setups ranging from Formula and GT to NASCAR, Rally, Trophy Truck, and Semi Truck. Its flexible design supports a wide range of displays, pedals, shifters, and motion systems, making it suitable for enthusiasts, training environments, and professional applications.

In addition to Dyn-X, Cooler Master will also showcase the Sneaker-X PC case, a lifestyle-driven design created in collaboration with footwear designer JMDF. Sneaker-X blends high-performance PC hardware support with layered, ventilated construction inspired by sneaker culture, offering optimized airflow, support for high-end GPUs and liquid cooling, and extensive customization options. At Daytona, Sneaker-X will serve as a visual statement, highlighting Cooler Master’s ability to merge engineering discipline with bold design.

The Rolex 24 at Daytona provides a setting where long-term performance and attention to detail define success, aligning naturally with Cooler Master’s engineering-led approach across both hardware and experiential platforms.

