Cook & Associates Real Estate Advisors Joins The Real Brokerage

Arizona Team Brings Residential and Commercial Expertise to the Growing Organization

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$REAX #therealbrokerage–The Real Brokerage Inc. (“Real” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, today announced that Cook & Associates Real Estate Advisors, based in the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan area of Arizona, is joining its growing network of agents.

Cook & Associates Real Estate Advisors was founded in 2005 by Kelly Cook. Within the past 12 months, the 31-person team closed approximately $220 million in volume, the majority of which came from residential real estate sales in the Greater Phoenix area. The team’s commercial division, Cook Commercial Partners led by Managing Director Valerie Cook, specializes in the disposition of commercial real estate with a focus on medical office sales throughout the United States.

According to Cook, Real offered an opportunity that simply couldn’t be ignored. “As an investor myself, I want everyone in our organization to have the ability to set themselves up for success and to provide income for their families by making their money work for them. The Real Brokerage provides that opportunity.”

Cook went on to say that his organization is strongly focused on a company culture that emphasizes how greater success can be achieved as a team rather than as individuals. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg could not agree more.

“At Real, we focus on building a collaborative, team-focused environment that tears down silos,” Poleg said. “We operate under a single, shared mission, and we’re excited to partner with Cook & Associates Real Estate Advisors to further expand our growing footprint of agents in Arizona.”

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, information relating to Real’s second quarter earnings call, the release of the second quarter financial results and the business and strategic plans of Real.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 44 states, D.C., and two Canadian provinces with over 6,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

