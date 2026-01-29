Convera Appoints Industry Leader Meaghan Riley as Chief Commercial Officer to Scale Commercial Growth and Expand Revenue Opportunities

Former Google Cloud and SAP executive will build on Convera’s success and leadership in the commercial payments sector

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convera, a global leader in commercial payments, today announces the appointment of Meaghan Riley to Chief Commercial Officer, as the company continues its growth trajectory, expands to new markets, and drives scalable revenue opportunities across geographies and sectors. Prior to Convera, Meaghan was Chief Operating Officer for Google Cloud North America, where she led a major go-to-market transformation and launched high-growth segments.

“Meaghan’s impressive career journey and proven track record brings exceptional experience and unique assets that will strengthen our leadership team at this pivotal moment in Convera’s journey,” said Patrick Gauthier, CEO, Convera. “Meaghan’s leadership will be instrumental in delivering on our commitment to make global business payments simpler and smarter—serving our customers with excellence while building a high performing, aligned organization.”

“As Convera continues to lead the market and deliver next generation commercial payments globally, Meaghan will play a key role in advancing our vision. She brings to Convera the know-how to enhance our market presence and unify our go-to-market (GTM) teams into a powerful, revenue growth engine,” stated Bill McNichols, Convera Chairman of the Board, co-founder and managing partner of Goldfinch partners.

Prior to leading operations for Google Cloud, Meaghan held senior leadership roles at DocuSign and SAP. She has delivered exceptional growth and financial results across industries, having led complex operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Her financial acumen and strong capabilities leading GTM teams will help Convera position itself as a global leader in business payments. She is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion, championing programs to foster equity and representation in the workplace.

“I am proud and energized to join this ambitious leadership team as they continue to lead the market,” said Meaghan Riley, newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, Convera. “Convera’s core values and growth mindset attracted me to join the movement they are leading, and together, I am excited to unlock new revenue opportunities and meet the rapidly growing global customer demand for modern commercial payments.”

Convera Drives Sustainable Growth Across Segments

“We knew 2025 would be an ambitious year for Convera. Like many organizations, we’ve had to navigate through uncertainty, but we’ve responded with resilience in a moment of challenge and complexity. As a result, we’ve made meaningful, measurable accomplishments worthy of celebrating,” said Gauthier.

In 2025, Convera accelerated its transformation. The company delivered record performance, achieving double digit revenue growth and increased total turnover to nearly USD 190B with payments transaction capacity reaching more than 18,000 transactions per hour. The company was recognized for its services by marquis customers across segments, including Identity Digital, IDB Global Federal Credit Union, Betcris, Melecs and Prisma Capital, to name a few.

Convera also invested in future-proofing security and compliance measures by completing its SOC2 certification, in addition to establishing a new strategic collaboration with iPID, a global Know Your Payee (KYP) verification provider, to enhance our payment validation process and comply with the Verification of Payee (VoP) mandate issued by the European Union. Furthermore, Convera successfully deployed AI-powered solutions across the entire organization, to elevate productivity and enable teams in engineering, sales, marketing, and operations to reach new heights of innovation and impact.

About Convera

Convera is a global leader in commercial payments. With an unrivaled regulatory footprint and a financial network spanning more than 140 currencies and 200 countries and territories, Convera is reimaging the future of business payments. We combine tech-led payment solutions with deep expertise in foreign exchange, risk management, and compliance. From small businesses to CFOs and treasurers, we’re helping our customers grow with confidence. Convera makes business payments simple, smart, and secure.

To learn more about Convera, visit https://convera.com.

pr@convera.com