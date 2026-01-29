Contio Launches to Transform Every Meeting Into a Decisive Moment That Accomplishes Great Things

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contio today announced the launch of MeetingOS, the world’s first Decision Acceleration Platform, designed to transform broken meetings into decisive moments that accomplish great things.

“There are a billion knowledge workers around the globe, and they spend around 20 billion hours a week sitting in meetings — that’s over $100 trillion dollars in payroll every year. If you talk to these dedicated people, they bemoan the massive inefficiency that defines most of their calendar as they rush from Zoom to conference room to Zoom, with no time to follow through,” said Aaron Klein, Founder and CEO at Contio. “Financial advisors in particular build relationships, capture details, and drive most of their value in meetings with their clients — it’s critical that they turn every meeting into a force for creating brilliant decisions and the right kinds of action.”

Contio MeetingOS is a flexible and powerful operating system designed to support meetings ranging from impromptu huddles to staff meetings to 1:1s to board meetings to all-day strategy retreats. At its heart sits the Contio Intelligence Engine, a powerful artificial intelligence platform that skillfully drafts the perfect meeting game plan for you, prompts you to get the right people in the room, gathers the right data at your fingertips, magically surfaces critical insights and data points during the meeting, and generates insanely great notes and action items so that action always follows discussion. MeetingOS rapidly becomes your brilliant meeting strategist, superhuman memory, and hyper-intelligent Chief of Staff.

MeetingOS easily snaps into your existing Google Workspace or Microsoft Outlook calendar, and seamlessly provides meeting and agenda access to your teammates, as well as external participants. It works with every video call platform without annoying bots joining the call, and works for in-person meetings as well. It’s built on top of Contio’s secure private cloud, with bulletproof privacy and security that prevents even the theoretical possibility of customer data being used to train AI models.

Today, Contio is launching three versions of MeetingOS:

MeetingOS Free provides meeting agendas with AI-powered notes and action items for up to 20 meetings/month, absolutely free. When users run out of meetings, they can continue using the MeetingOS software and taking manual notes right into the software, continuing to build the shared intelligence of their workspace.

provides meeting agendas with AI-powered notes and action items for up to 20 meetings/month, absolutely free. When users run out of meetings, they can continue using the MeetingOS software and taking manual notes right into the software, continuing to build the shared intelligence of their workspace. MeetingOS Pro delivers the power of the Contio Intelligence Engine, drafting agendas, surfacing powerful insights during conversations, giving users easy recall of meeting details, discussions, and next steps, and allowing them to use voice mode to rapidly describe what they need to accomplish.

delivers the power of the Contio Intelligence Engine, drafting agendas, surfacing powerful insights during conversations, giving users easy recall of meeting details, discussions, and next steps, and allowing them to use voice mode to rapidly describe what they need to accomplish. MeetingOS Elite Advisor delivers all of the capabilities of Pro, plus a highly specialized version of the Contio Intelligence Engine optimized just for financial advisors. It has the ability to read performance reports, financial plans, portfolio analysis reports, and account statements, and design powerful client reviews and prospect meetings that synthesize past history, the advisor’s preferences, and their approach — replacing two hours of prep with 10 minutes of editing.

Elite Advisor is designed to work effortlessly with industry solutions including Nitrogen, eMoney, MoneyGuide, RightCapital, Black Diamond, Orion, Addepar, YCharts, and more. Financial advisors can save an average of 12.5 hours every month drafting narratives for their most critical interactions with clients.

“We’re incredibly excited to deliver our vertical product vision for financial advisors first, driving unique and compelling value for how they run their mission-critical meetings and get clients to make brilliant decisions,” said Adam Clark, Principal Engineer and Lead Architect at Contio. “While every knowledge worker in the world will gain incredible superpowers with Contio, we’ve fine-tuned our specialized AI to deliver even more powerful results for advisors, and we can’t wait to broaden those capabilities in the future.”

Today, Contio also announced the Contio Partner Apps Program, delivering platform capabilities for companies to build integrations with, and apps on top of, MeetingOS. There are 12 partners in the program so far, and the launch partners announced today include Blueleaf, Asset-Map, Precept, and Fynancial.

Fynancial CEO Tom Fields will appear onstage at the launch keynote event to announce Fynancial Pulse, an all-new product that Fynancial has built on top of MeetingOS, which will debut officially at the Future Proof Citywide conference in Miami, Florida in March.

“When I heard Aaron’s vision for MeetingOS, I immediately proposed how we could build an entirely new product on top of it, focused on improving the heartbeat of client engagement,” said Tom Fields, Founder and CEO at Fynancial. “We’re thrilled to be delivering the first all-new product built on top of the MeetingOS platform.”

MeetingOS is generally available starting today for financial advisors, and is available in our early access program for CEOs and leaders. General availability for everyone is planned within a few months. MeetingOS Free will be available to everyone for 20 meetings per month, as Contio’s gift to the world to turn broken meetings into decisive moments. Pricing for MeetingOS Pro starts at just $49/month for your first three users; MeetingOS Elite Advisor starts at just $99/month for your first three users. Both the Pro and Elite Advisor plans include unlimited meetings.

Contio’s founder is Aaron Klein, who in 2011 co-founded Riskalyze, the company that invented the Risk Number® and grew to serve tens of thousands of financial advisors. Contio officially began operations on January 2, 2025, in stealth mode, building and recruiting a product-focused team that operates out of its headquarters in Boise, Idaho.

Contio is transforming meetings into decisive moments that accomplish great things. The company’s powerful MeetingOS rapidly becomes your brilliant meeting strategist, superhuman memory, and hyper-intelligent Chief of Staff, built with bulletproof privacy and security to prevent any possibility of customer data ever being used to train AI models. Named for the meetings in the Roman Empire where transformative ideas were discussed, Contio was founded in 2025 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Learn more at contio.ai.

Contio and MeetingOS are trademarks of Contio Inc. All other trademarks are trademarks of their respective companies.

Contio PR, 208-485-2100 or pr@contio.ai