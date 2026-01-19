Continental Battery Systems Appoints Mike Harris as Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continental Battery Systems, North America’s leading wholly-owned distributor of aftermarket batteries serving automotive, commercial, and specialty markets, today announced the appointment of Mike Harris as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Harris succeeds Chris Alberta, who will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board, where he will continue to support the company’s strategic path forward. Harris brings more than two decades of leadership experience in large-scale distribution, operations, and commercial growth. Most recently, he served as President of FleetPride, the nation’s largest independent distributor of heavy-duty aftermarket parts and service solutions. During his tenure, Harris led multiple functions of the business focused on operational excellence, enhancing the customer experience, supply chain optimization, and cultural alignment across a complex national footprint.

“Mike is a proven operator with deep experience scaling distribution platforms in the aftermarket space,” said Chris Alberta, Executive Chairman of the Board. “He is the ideal leader to guide CBS through its next phase of growth.”

CBS is backed by H.I.G. Capital and over the past two years has completed key integration and stabilization efforts — now focused on driving operational excellence, commercial execution, and leveraging its wholly owned and fully integrated national footprint to provide unique solutions to support customers across a broad range of end markets.

“I’m honored to join Continental Battery Systems and build on the progress the team has made,” said Harris. “CBS has a strong heritage, a differentiated national platform, and tremendous opportunity ahead. My focus will be on disciplined execution and empowering our teams to provide a best-in-class customer experience that delivers long-term sustainable growth.”

About Continental Battery Systems

Founded in 1932, Continental Battery Systems is the leading wholly owned provider of battery distribution and recycling services in North America, serving a wide range of industries including Automotive, Commercial, Golf, Marine, RV and Energy Storage. With a national footprint and a deep focus on customer service, CBS is committed to leading the charge through innovative battery solutions and a customer-first culture.

Learn more at www.gocbs.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Tolbert

Vice President, Marketing

ctolbert@gocbs.com