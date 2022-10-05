Contentsquare Receives 2022 Technology Partner of the Year Award at Optimizely’s Opticon

Contentsquare honored as most forward-thinking technology partner adding significant business value to Optimizely customers; hosts session with Zenni Optical on humanizing the digital experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, is the 2022 recipient of the Technology Partner of the Year Award, announced at Optimizely’s 2022 Opticon Partner Awards. This award honors the most forward-thinking technology partner that has added significant business value to Optimizely customers. Contentsquare is a top driver of digital innovation and has successfully delivered highly effective solutions that integrate with the Optimizely platform.

Optimizely’s Opticon conference brings together leaders of technology, media, business and brands for a compelling three days of conversations on the evolutions and innovations shaping the future of digital experiences. Optimizely’s annual Partner Awards celebrate and highlight the partners who make huge strides to go above and beyond in accelerating digital transformation for customers. This year’s Partner Awards include eleven categories, honoring partners that are true advocates for both Optimizely and their joint customers.

A gold sponsor at Opticon, Contentsquare hosted a session, Turning data into human experiences & actionable insights with Zenni Optical, where Contentsquare Vice President of Marketing, Danielle Levitas, interviewed Zenni’s Chief Technology Officer, David Ting. Zenni is a mission-driven brand that delivers “Eyewear for Everyone”, and recently sold its 50 millionth pair of glasses. Attendees left equipped with key insights into how Zenni leverages data to create more human digital experiences, the importance of making data-driven decisions, Zenni’s stunning before and after results from optimizing their digital properties, and how they got there. Attendees also received their own pair of Zenni Blokz blue light glasses.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Technology Partner of the Year Award. Integrations and partnerships like these make Contentsquare more powerful. They allow us to unlock value to help our customers create innovative and strategic digital human experiences around the world. This award only further validates the power of the Contentsquare platform”, said Chris Formosa, Head of Global Technology Partnerships & Cloud Alliances at Contentsquare.

“Being data-driven, we are focused on delivering superior digital experiences through insights. We have been a Contentsquare customer for almost four years and have found the platform incredibly valuable for uncovering key CX insights for our brand and our customers,” said David Ting, Chief Technology Officer, Zenni.

“We truly value our partnership with Contentsquare and know that combining our joint capabilities helps us both digitally innovate and strategize as a business, now more than ever. Congratulations to Contentsquare on their 2022 Technology Partner of the Year Award; it is well deserved!” said Carina Conaghan, Global VP of Technology Partnerships at Optimizely.

In 2021, Contentsquare was the recipient of The Industry Solution Award, which honors a technology partner that is changing the way organizations leverage data to unlock digital potential. Contentsquare was honored for having proven mastery of the art and science of data-driven decision-making in their work, helping companies optimize customer journeys and drive significant business impacts.

While Optimizely allows digital teams to validate their ideas through experimentation, Contentsquare empowers brands to develop a more comprehensive customer understanding by providing unique user behavioral insights that inform future tests. Optimizely’s partnership and integration bring together Contentsquare’s unique customer behavior insights with Optimizely’s progressive delivery and experimentation capabilities. Combined, the two platforms empower digital teams to innovate confidently and drive maximum value from their Customer Experience actions.

This bi-directional integration ensures brands can test iteratively and bolster their experimentation strategy with a robust, always-on optimization mindset driven by true customer understanding.

To learn more about how Optimizely and Contentsquare work together, please visit: https://www.optimizely.com/partners/tech/contentsquare/.

About Contentsquare:

Contentsquare delivers the power to make the digital world more human. Its AI-powered platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, feelings and intent — at every touchpoint in their journey — enabling businesses to build empathy and create lasting impact. The global leader in digital experience analytics, Contentsquare helps brands everywhere transform the way they do business, allowing them to take action at enterprise scale and build customer trust with security, privacy and accessibility. More than 1000 leading brands use Contentsquare to grow their business, deliver more customer happiness and move with greater agility in a constantly changing world. Its insights power the customer experience on over 1 million websites worldwide. Founded in Paris and with offices around the world, Contentsquare has raised $1.4B in investment funding from leading investors, including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Bpifrance, Canaan, Eurazeo, Highland Europe, KKR, LionTree, Sixth Street and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, visit www.contentsquare.com



