Content Catalyst Launches Spark: Fully Managed Client Portals for Research Organisations

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Content Catalyst, a leading provider of research publishing technology since 2003, today announced the launch of Spark, a fully managed, low-cost platform that transforms how research organisations deliver insights to their clients and members.

Spark addresses a critical pain point facing many research firms. While they invest heavily in analytical rigour and content quality, their delivery infrastructure often relies on basic email PDFs, WordPress downloads, or static file-sharing systems that fail to meet modern client expectations.

"Many research organisations invest heavily in the quality of their research and data, but their research is let down by its delivery," said Edwin Bailey, Chief Operating Officer at Content Catalyst. "Spark bridges this gap by providing a professional, scalable solution that matches the quality of their insights."

Unlike traditional custom development projects that require months of planning and technical resources, Spark enables research organisations to launch a fully branded, searchable client portal in as little as two weeks.

The platform’s new DocuViewer tool transforms static PDFs into interactive, searchable content and its AI-powered discovery tools enable subscribers to instantly find relevant insights across an organisation's entire research library. Professional branding, flexible access control, and essential analytics provide the premium experience that clients now expect.

Spark serves organisations taking their first step towards professional research delivery without technical complexity, including analyst research firms, trade associations, think tanks and emerging consultants.

Key features include:

AI-powered search and discovery – Full-text search with intelligent filtering and AI chat-assisted content discovery

– Full-text search with intelligent filtering and AI chat-assisted content discovery Dynamic content delivery – Interactive PDFs with the option to add on data visualisation through Power BI integration

– Interactive PDFs with the option to add on data visualisation through Power BI integration Comprehensive analytics – Track engagement and understand client behaviour

– Track engagement and understand client behaviour Robust security – Two-factor authentication, password expiry and personalised copyright protection

– Two-factor authentication, password expiry and personalised copyright protection Scalable infrastructure – AWS hosting with continuous backup and a 99.9% uptime guarantee

About Content Catalyst

Content Catalyst is the first-choice technology partner for ambitious research publishers. Using our technology, publishers of analyst reports, presentations, data services, white papers, news and video content can launch subscriber portals that maximise the value of their insights and drive revenues. Over 350,000 people engage with research through Content Catalyst's platform.

For more information about Spark or to schedule a demo, visit www.contentcatalyst.com/platform/spark

Media contact

Gabriella Jeakins

gabriella.jeakins@contentcatalyst.com

+441134864846