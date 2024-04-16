Home Business Wire Consolidated Communications to Release First Quarter 2024 Earnings on May 7
Consolidated Communications to Release First Quarter 2024 Earnings on May 7

MATTOON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consolidated Communications (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, May 7 before the market opens.


In light of the pending acquisition of the Company by affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, Consolidated will not host an earnings conference call.

The Company’s first quarter 2024 earnings press release will be available on its investor relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com/.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning over 60,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support.

Contacts

Philip Kranz

217-238-8480

Philip.Kranz@consolidated.com

