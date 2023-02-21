Consolidated Communications Awards $22,500 in Grants for K-12 Schools

Educational grant program provides funding for innovative programs that prepare students with 21st century skills; 2023 grant applications accepted through March 31

MATTOON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced $22,500 in grant funding to innovative programs at five schools through the Consolidated Connects Educational Grant Program.

Consolidated Connects grants support school and district initiatives within the Company’s service area that advance creative student learning, develop 21st century skills, promote critical thinking and utilize innovative technologies. Since the program launched in 2020, the Consolidated has awarded $82,500 to schools in the Company’s service area.

“We are so grateful for the grant from Consolidated as this money was used to purchase iPads and Sphero mini robot balls to expand the opportunities in our STEAM lab,” said Emily Flach, Technology Director for Unit 40 School District, serving Central Grade School in Effingham, Ill. “We are especially excited for the opportunity for students to create and edit videos and to introduce students to computer programming and coding with the Sphero mini robot balls. The grant allowed for the purchase of equipment to provide activities that challenge students, inspire creativity, and expose our younger learners to computer science.”

“I’m thankful for Consolidated, who is providing an opportunity for students to engage with books via podcasts,” said DeVeau Sleeper, parent of a Woodstock Elementary School student in Vermont. “My son came home and excitedly reported he would be on the next podcast talking all about a book on soccer. He was excited to hear the voices of his classmates and thrilled to hear his own voice. What a cool way for kids to engage other readers.”

Recent grant recipients include:

Central Grade School, Effingham, Ill. – Building a STEAM lab for students in second through sixth grades.

Mattoon High School, Mattoon, Ill. – Creating a Maker Space available to all students.

Mattoon Middle School, Mattoon, Ill. – Launching an agriculture and consumer science experiential learning program.

Loyola Catholic School, Mankato, Minn. – Utilizing enhanced education and safety audio system.

Windsor Central Supervisory Union, Windsor, Vt. – Enhancing literacy through technology with a student-centered podcast.

“We’re proud to support these schools bringing innovative programs to their students,” said Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president of communications for Consolidated. “Educators are working hard to prepare children for bright futures in an increasingly technology-focused world. These programs will help 3,200 students get hands-on experience and learn creative problem-solving that will help them and their communities thrive for decades into the future.”

Consolidated Connects’ grants are awarded annually through a grant application process. Grant applications for 2023 are accepted through March 31. For eligibility requirements, additional program details and to apply for a grant, visit consolidated.com/cciconnects.

