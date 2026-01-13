Consociate Health Welcomes Dr. Liyu You as Enterprise Data Scientist and Architect

DECATUR, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consociate Health is pleased to announce that Dr. Liyu You has joined the organization as Enterprise Data Scientist and Architect, where he will lead data and AI initiatives that support operational excellence and innovative, analytics-driven solutions for clients. With more than 20 years of experience across healthcare, financial services, government, and technology, Dr. You brings deep expertise in enterprise architecture, analytics, and responsible AI.

“Consociate Health’s mission—high-touch service, exceptional claim accuracy, and actionable plan analytics—perfectly matches my belief that data and AI should deliver real, measurable improvements for members and cost control for employers,” said Dr. You. “The organization’s commitment to analytics-driven cost containment and customer experience provides the right foundation for responsible AI that augments human judgment rather than replaces it.”

Throughout his career, Dr. You has led large-scale digital modernization efforts, including cloud migration and security-first initiatives for major healthcare organizations, as well as enterprise technology transformations across retail and government. He has also driven the adoption of AI-powered tools and citizen development platforms to streamline operations, strengthen governance, and improve decision-making.

“Dr. You brings a rare combination of technical depth and practical execution,” said Darren Reynolds, CEO of Consociate Health. “His leadership will help us further mature our data and analytics capabilities while ensuring we use AI in ways that are transparent, secure, and focused on delivering real value for employers and members.”

At Consociate Health, Dr. You will focus on strengthening enterprise data platforms, advancing responsible AI adoption, and translating complex data into actionable insights that support better decisions across the organization and its partner ecosystem.

“My goal is a durable, transparent data and AI platform that delivers explainable insights at the right moment in the workflow—reducing total cost of care and improving outcomes,” said Dr. You. “That’s how we turn innovation into sustained trust and impact.”

Dr. You holds a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology, along with advanced degrees from the University of Science and Technology of China.

About Consociate Health

For more than 40 years, Consociate Health has partnered with consultants and employers of all sizes to deliver employee benefit program administrative services. As a Third-Party Administrator (TPA), Consociate has built a reputation for delivering results to its clients, leveraging innovation through cost containment, technology and direct-to-employer network development while providing empathic customer service with a focus on helping those we serve.

Email: equinn@dccmarketing.com

Phone: 815-641-8666