Consensus Cloud Solutions to Host Q4 and 2025 Year End Investor Call on February 10, 2026

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCSI), invites the public, members of the press, the financial community, and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its Q4 and 2025 Year End earnings call at 8:30 AM ET on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer, Scott Turicchi, Chief Revenue Officer, Johnny Hecker, and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Malone will host the call to discuss Q4 and 2025 Year End financial results, provide an update on the business, 2026 guidance, and host a live Q&A.

What: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. Investor Call

When: Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 8:30AM ET/ 5:30AM PT

Where: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2779/53557 or dial in at (833) 492-0037 [U.S.] or +1(973) 528-0159 [International]

Questions for the conference call will be taken via email at investor@consensus.com and can be sent any time prior to or during the Webcast. If you are unable to attend the live Webcast, the conference call and presentation materials will be archived at https://www.investor.consensus.com/.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ-CCSI) is a global leader in digital cloud fax technology. With over 25 years of success with eFax® at its core, the company has evolved to be a trusted provider of interoperability solutions, leveraging artificial intelligence and secure data exchange to transform digital information, automate critical workflows, and maximize operational efficiencies. Consensus maintains industry- leading compliance standards, making it a preferred partner for heavily regulated industries including healthcare, the public sector, financial services, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com.

Laura Hinson

investor@consensus.com

844-211-1711