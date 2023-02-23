Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results (Preliminary and Unaudited), Releases Full Year 2023 Guidance

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today reported preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Results in this press release represent continuing operations, and where appropriate, results from discontinued operations have been disclosed.

Restatement of Financial Statements Included in the Q3 2022 10-Q for the Period Ended September 30, 2022

During the preparation of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, the Company identified unintentional errors primarily relating to (i) to a legacy accounting practice, inherited from the spin transaction in its SoHo business that grossed up revenue by $1.9 million and $5.3 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022, respectively, with a corresponding offset to bad debt expense (“SoHo Error”) and (ii) the timing of revenue recognition of $2.2 million and $2.5 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022, respectively, which after review, the Company has concluded should be reclassified as deferred revenue (“Deferred Revenue Error”). The correction of the SoHo Error has no impact on the Company’s operating income, net income, EBITDA or cash flows for the relevant periods. The correction of the Deferred Revenue Error affects the timing of revenue recognition for the applicable arrangement, but not the amount of revenue that will be recognized over time for the applicable arrangement. Neither error has any impact on the Company’s cash or cash equivalents.

On February 21, 2023, as a result of the unintentional errors noted above, the audit committee (the “Audit Committee”) of the board of directors of the Company reached a determination to restate its unaudited financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022. The identified errors had the following effects on the consolidated statements of income of the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to previously reported amounts: (i) a reduction in revenue of $4.1 million, or 4.3%, a reduction in operating expenses of $1.9 million, or 4.2%, a reduction in income from continuing operations of $1.7 million, or 9.9%, a reduction in net income of $1.7 million or 9.9% and a reduction in net income per basic and diluted common share from continuing operations of $0.09 or 9.9%. The identified errors had the following effects on the consolidated statements of income of the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to previously reported amounts: (i) a reduction in revenue of $7.8 million, or 2.8%, a reduction in operating expenses of $5.3 million, or 4.5%, a reduction in income from continuing operations of $1.9 million, or 3.3%, a reduction in net income of $1.9 million or 3.3% and a reduction in net income per basic and diluted common share from continuing operations of $0.10 or 3.3%. The reduction in income from continuing operations, net income, and net income per basic and diluted common share from continuing operations is attributable solely due to the Deferred Revenue Error. Management has determined that these errors did not result in any other previously issued financial statements being materially misstated.

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

Q4 2022 GAAP quarterly revenues increased 1.4% to $90.2 million compared to $89.0 million for Q4 2021. Our growth was primarily due to an increase of $4.4 million or 10.1% in our Corporate business (inclusive of $1.6 million due to the Summit acquisition); partially offset by a decline of $2.9 million or 6.4% in our SoHo revenues, including a negative $2.0 million related to the legacy SoHo accounting practice discussed above. On a constant dollar basis, revenues grew by $2.4 million or 2.8% compared to the prior year.

GAAP net income from continuing operations increased to $16.2 million in Q4 2022 compared to $2.0 million for Q4 2021. The increase is primarily due to a charge to sales tax expense of $8.6 million related to the Company’s SoHo revenues and a $8.2 million impairment of one of the Company’s lease facilities, both of which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations (1) increased to $0.81 in Q4 2022 compared to $0.10 for Q4 2021. The increase is related to the items discussed above.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) for Q4 2022 of $49.0 million is unfavorable compared to Q4 2021 of $51.6 million primarily related to planned increased headcount.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (2)(3) for the quarter decreased to $1.13 or 15.7%, compared to $1.34 for Q4 2021. The decrease is related to the items discussed above, as well as a foreign exchange loss in the current period of $0.23 in other (expense) income, net due to the foreign exchange revaluation of intercompany transactions.

Consensus ended the quarter with $94.2 million in cash and cash equivalents after cash outlays related to interest expense payments of approximately $26 million (occurring in Q2 and Q4) and increased compensation costs over the comparable prior period.

Key financial results from continuing operations for Q4 2022 versus Q4 2021 are set forth in the following table. Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP net income, earnings per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures accompany this press release.

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts and percentages) Continuing Operations Favorable /(Unfavorable) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % Change GAAP revenues $ 90,232 $ 89,004 1.4% GAAP net income $ 16,200 $ 1,954 729.1% GAAP income per diluted share (1) $ 0.81 $ 0.10 710.0% Adjusted Non-GAAP net income (2) $ 22,547 $ 26,905 (16.2)% Adjusted Non-GAAP income per diluted share (1)(2)(3) $ 1.13 $ 1.34 (15.7)% Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 49,012 $ 51,622 (5.1)% Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 54.3 % 58.0 % (6.4)%

The financial results in the prior period do not include certain costs associated with being a standalone public company, the change in the Company’s debt structure and the related income tax effects. As a result, the Company has provided investors with operating results which include adjustments as discussed below (4).

FULL YEAR 2022 HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

2022 GAAP revenues increased 2.8% to $362.4 million compared to $352.7 million for 2021. Our growth was primarily due to an increase of $22.5 million or 13.2% in our Corporate business (inclusive of $6.8 million due to the Summit acquisition); partially offset by a decline of $12.2 million or 6.7% in our SoHo revenues, including a negative $7.3 million related to the legacy SoHo accounting practice discussed above. On a constant dollar basis, revenues grew by $14.1 million or 4.0% compared to the prior year.

GAAP net income from continuing operations decreased to $72.4 million in 2022 compared to $121.2 million for 2021. The decrease is primarily related to the interest expense associated with the 2026 and 2028 notes, additional costs as a standalone publicly traded company and increased headcount; partially offset by higher revenues.

GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations (1) decreased to $3.62 in 2022 compared to $6.04 for 2021. The decrease is related to the items discussed above.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) for 2022 of $196.7 million is unfavorable compared to 2021 Consensus Adjusted EBITDA of $203.0 million.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (2)(3) for the year decreased to $5.33, or 2.4%, compared to Consensus Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (2)(3) of $5.46 for 2021. The decrease is related to the items discussed above, as well as a foreign exchange loss in the current period of $0.09 in other (expense) income, net due to the foreign exchange revaluation of intercompany transactions.

Consensus ended the year with $94.2 million in cash and cash equivalents after cash outlays related to interest expense payments of approximately $52 million (occurring in Q2 and Q4), the acquisition of Summit Healthcare of $12.2 million, share buybacks of $7.6 million and payments of approximately $7 million to the former parent in conjunction with the spin-off.

Key financial results from continuing operations for 2022 versus 2021 are set forth in the following table. Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP net income, earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and Consensus Adjusted results from operations to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures accompany this press release.

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts and percentages) Continuing Operations Consensus Adjusted (4) Favorable /(Unfavorable) 2022 2021 FY 2021 % Change GAAP revenues $ 362,422 $ 352,664 $ 352,664 2.8 % GAAP net income $ 72,411 $ 121,174 GAAP income per diluted share (1) $ 3.62 $ 6.04 Adjusted Non-GAAP net income (2) $ 106,569 $ 153,886 $ 108,935 (2.2 ) % Adjusted Non-GAAP income per diluted share (1)(2)(3) $ 5.33 $ 7.68 $ 5.46 (2.4 ) % Adjusted EBITDA (3) (5) $ 196,682 $ 217,225 $ 203,040 (3.1 ) % Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 54.3 % 61.6 % 57.6 %

GUIDANCE (6)

The following table presents ranges for the Company’s 2023 full year guidance (in millions, except per share amounts):

Low Midpoint High Revenue $ 370 $ 380 $ 390 Adjusted EBITDA $ 192 $ 199 $ 206 Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share (7) (8) $ 4.93 $ 5.08 $ 5.20

Notes:

(1) The GAAP effective tax rates were 24.2% for Q4 2022 and 62.8% for Q4 2021. The non-GAAP effective tax rates were 18.8% for Q4 2022 and 22.8% for Q4 2021. The GAAP effective tax rates were 26.8% for 2022 and 24.8% for 2021. The non-GAAP effective tax rates were 20.3% for 2022 and 21.6% for 2021. The Consensus Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rate was 24.0% for 2021. (2) Adjusted non-GAAP net income and Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Such exclusions totaled $0.32 and $1.24 per diluted share, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, such exclusions totaled $1.71 and $1.64 per diluted share, respectively. Adjusted non-GAAP net income and Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are presented solely for informational purposes. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest; other (income) expense, net; income tax expense; depreciation and amortization; and other items used to reconcile earnings per share to Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share, as presented in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are presented solely for informational purposes. (4) The % change is a comparison of 2022 actual results versus 2021 Consensus Adjusted 2021 adjustments represent incremental costs incurred as a standalone public company, incremental interest expense related to the debt of $805 million and the effects of adjustments at the applicable statutory tax rates. See Certain Other Adjusted Financial Information for a reconciliation from GAAP to Consensus Adjusted non-GAAP net income and Consensus Adjusted non-GAAP income per diluted share. (5) See Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for the components of Consensus adjusted EBITDA. (6) Full year guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to calculate the most comparable GAAP measures is unavailable due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the future financial statement impact of certain items. Therefore, as a result of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures without unreasonable effort. (7) Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles and the impact of unanticipated items, in each case net of tax. The non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2023 is expected to be between 19.7% and 21.7%. (8) Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share range reflects an increase in depreciation and amortization year-over-year resulting from increased capitalized software placed into service between $5 million and $7 million over the prior period.

Financial Results are Preliminary

The Company is currently finalizing its financial closing process for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company’s audited financial results as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 are not yet available. The unaudited, preliminary consolidated financial data presented above as of December 31, 2022 reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates based on information available as of the date of this release and is subject to change. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance upon these preliminary estimates. The unaudited, preliminary financial data included in this press release has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, the Company’s management. The Company’s auditor has not audited, reviewed, compiled or applied agreed-upon procedures with respect to such preliminary financial data. Accordingly, the Company’s auditor does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. Upon completion of its financial closing procedures, the Company’s audited financial results may differ materially from its preliminary estimates.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world’s largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance and manufacturing, as well as state and the federal government. Our solutions consist of: cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; and workflow enhancement that result in improved healthcare outcomes. Our solutions can be combined with best-in-class managed services for optimal implementations. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow fax revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; general economic and political conditions, including political tensions and war (such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine); the risks identified in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on the date of this press release relating to the Company’s restatement of its financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 and related matters the Company’s finalization of its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the numerous other factors set forth in Consensus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Consensus, refer to the 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Consensus on April 15, 2022, or when filed, the 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed by Consensus and the other reports filed by Consensus from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release are subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

About non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted non-GAAP net income, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

For more information on these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables included within the attached Exhibit to this Release.

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) December 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,164 $ 66,778 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,681 and $4,743, respectively 28,029 24,829 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,335 4,650 Total current assets 136,528 96,257 Property and equipment, net 54,958 33,849 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,875 7,233 Intangibles, net 49,940 43,549 Goodwill 346,585 339,209 Deferred income taxes 38,035 41,842 Other assets 2,816 873 TOTAL ASSETS $ 636,737 $ 562,812 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 41,246 $ 40,206 Income taxes payable, current 2,253 5,227 Deferred revenue, current 24,579 24,370 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,793 2,421 Other current liabilities 156 5,739 Total current liabilities 71,027 77,963 Long-term debt 793,865 792,040 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 2,319 184 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 13,877 14,108 Liability for uncertain tax positions 6,725 4,795 Deferred income taxes 3,381 6,027 Other long-term liabilities 324 360 TOTAL LIABILITIES 891,518 895,477 Commitments and contingencies — — Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 120,000,000; total issued is 20,105,545 and 19,978,580 shares and total outstanding is 19,916,431 and 19,978,580 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 201 200 Treasury stock, at cost (189,114 and zero shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) (7,596 ) — Additional paid-in capital 21,649 2,878 Accumulated deficit (249,927 ) (318,886 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,108 ) (16,857 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (254,781 ) (332,665 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 636,737 $ 562,812

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 90,232 $ 89,004 $ 362,422 $ 352,664 Cost of revenues 15,840 14,872 61,951 58,000 Gross profit 74,392 74,132 300,471 294,664 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 15,563 13,617 64,413 53,648 Research, development and engineering 1,705 2,017 10,018 7,652 General and administrative 17,572 37,966 74,122 58,228 Total operating expenses 34,840 53,600 148,553 119,528 Income from operations 39,552 20,532 151,918 175,136 Interest expense (11,850 ) (13,661 ) (51,423 ) (14,272 ) Interest income — 60 — 60 Other (expense) income, net (6,324 ) (1,673 ) (1,582 ) 160 Income before income taxes 21,378 5,258 98,913 161,084 Income tax expense 5,178 3,304 26,502 39,910 Income from continuing operations 16,200 1,954 72,411 121,174 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax — 4,945 — (12,173 ) Net income $ 16,200 $ 6,899 $ 72,411 $ 109,001 Net income per common share from continuing operations: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.10 $ 3.64 $ 6.07 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.10 $ 3.62 $ 6.04 Net income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations: Basic $ — $ 0.25 $ — $ (0.61 ) Diluted $ — $ 0.25 $ — $ (0.61 ) Net income per common share Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.35 $ 3.64 $ 5.46 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.35 $ 3.62 $ 5.44 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 19,814,405 19,908,135 19,863,286 19,904,237 Diluted 19,935,599 19,990,787 19,947,505 19,986,889 Cash dividends paid per common share $ — $ — $ — $ —

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (1) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 72,411 $ 109,001 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,302 51,811 Amortization of financing costs and discounts 1,889 442 Non-cash operating lease costs 1,332 4,396 Share-based compensation 20,055 2,459 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,157 7,194 Deferred income taxes (1,054 ) 7,155 Loss on sale of businesses — 21,797 Lease asset impairments and other charges — 9,149 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration — 642 Foreign currency remeasurement loss — 181 Goodwill impairment on business — 32,629 Decrease (increase) in: Accounts receivable (2,909 ) (2,788 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9,494 ) (12,049 ) Other assets (1,944 ) (3,260 ) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (761 ) 5,831 Income taxes payable (3,091 ) (230 ) Deferred revenue (2,203 ) (1,797 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,677 ) (5,197 ) Liability for uncertain tax positions 1,930 (1,730 ) Other long-term liabilities (7,620 ) 8,039 Net cash provided by operating activities 83,323 233,675 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (30,045 ) (32,998 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (12,230 ) (56,838 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested — 48,876 Purchases of intangible assets (1,000 ) (1,511 ) Net cash used in investing activities (43,275 ) (42,471 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of long-term debt — 305,000 Debt issuance costs (232 ) (10,849 ) Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 1,284 519 Repurchase of common stock (7,596 ) — Shares withheld related to net share settlement (4,079 ) — Payment of debt — (593 ) Contributions from Former Parent — 21,238 Deferred payments for acquisitions — (6,267 ) Distribution to Former Parent – Separation — (290,282 ) Distribution of non-fax cash to Former Parent — (266,539 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,623 ) (247,773 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,039 ) (4,842 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 27,386 (61,411 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 66,778 128,189 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 94,164 $ 66,778 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year, continuing operations $ 94,164 $ 66,778

