Connection (CNXN) Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Best Quarter in Company History
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:
- Record net sales: $828.5 million, up 17.7% y/y
- Record gross profit: $136.9 million, up 17.7% y/y
- Record net income: $25.4 million, up 46.9% y/y
- Record diluted EPS: $0.96, up 46.5% y/y
MERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare and education markets, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
“We continued to execute well against our strategic objectives across each of our business segments and delivered another record quarter. There was strong demand for hybrid work solutions, cloud, and software, as companies continue to modernize and secure their environments,” said Timothy McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection.
Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased by 17.7% to $828.5 million, compared to $704.2 million for the prior year quarter. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased by 46.9% to $25.4 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.3 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter.
Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by 20.6% to $1,616.9 million, compared to $1,341.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by 71.8% to $47.2 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to net income of $27.5 million, or $1.04 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and restructuring and other charges (“Adjusted EBITDA”) increased 45% to $140.5 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $96.7 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. 1
Quarterly Performance by Segment:
- Net sales for the Business Solutions segment increased by 22.9% to $328.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $267.3 million in the prior year quarter. Gross profit increased by 27.7% to $65.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $51.3 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased by 75 basis points to 19.9% primarily due to a change in product mix.
- Net sales for the Public Sector Solutions segment increased by 16.5% to $151.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $129.7 million in the prior year quarter. Sales to state and local governments and educational institutions increased by 24.8%, compared to the prior year quarter, while sales to the federal government decreased by 18.6%. Gross profit increased by 15.5% to $20.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $18.0 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin decreased by 12 basis points to 13.8% primarily due to changes in both product and customer mix.
- Net sales for the Enterprise Solutions segment increased by 13.6% to $348.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $307.2 million in the prior year quarter. Gross profit increased by 7.6% to $50.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $47.0 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin decreased by 80 basis points to 14.5% primarily due to a change in product mix.
Quarterly Highlights
-
Continued growth in our vertical markets:
- In the Retail vertical, we grew revenue 10% year-over-year as a result of retailers investing in employee productivity, customer experience, and inventory management systems.
- Revenue for the Manufacturing vertical grew 16% year-over-year as manufacturers focused on productivity, cost reduction, and improved quality through the use of innovative technologies as a means to meet business objectives and gain long-term competitive advantages. These changes are driving investments in networking, security, hybrid data center, and end-user devices.
Quarterly Sales by Product Mix:
- Notebook/mobility sales increased 21% year over year and accounted for 37% of net sales in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 36% of net sales in the second quarter of 2021.
- Accessories sales increased by 35% year over year and accounted for 13% of net sales in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 11% of net sales in the second quarter of 2021.
- Software sales increased by 1% year over year and accounted for 9% of net sales in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 10% of net sales in the second quarter of 2021.
- Desktop sales increased by 32% year over year and accounted for 11% of net sales in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 10% of net sales in the second quarter of 2021.
Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased in the second quarter of 2022 to $102.1 million from $92.6 million in the prior year quarter. SG&A as a percentage of net sales decreased to 12.3%, compared to 13.1% in the prior year quarter. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to an increase in personnel cost associated with an investment in incremental headcount focused on building stronger marketing and technical organizations and an increase in variable compensation due to higher levels of gross profit.
Cash and cash equivalents were $94.9 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $108.3 million at December 31, 2021.
“I would like to thank our dedicated team for their commitment and exceptional effort in delivering these record results,” concluded Mr. McGrath. “We believe the team and the strategies we have in place well position Connection to gain market share and increase long-term shareholder value.”
Conference Call and Webcast
Connection will host a conference call and live web cast today, August 4, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter financial results. For participants who would like to participate via telephone, please register here to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that is required to access the call. A web-cast of the conference call, which will be broadcast live via the Internet, and a copy of this press release, can be accessed on Connection’s website at ir.connection.com. For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available at ir.connection.com approximately 90 minutes after the completion of the call and will be accessible on the site for approximately one year.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are included to provide additional information with respect to the Company’s operating performance and earnings. Non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be considered together with the GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are available in the tables at the end of this release.
About Connection
PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.
Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.
Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 2,500 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.
Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "may," "should," "will," or similar statements or variations of such terms, although not all forward-looking statements include such terms. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, including, without limitation, the actions taken by governments in responses to it, disruptions impacting the global supply chain, including those attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine the impact of changes in market demand and the overall level of economic activity and environment, or in the level of business investment in information technology products, product availability and market acceptance, new products, continuation of key vendor and customer relationships and support programs, the ability to realize market demand for and competitive pricing pressures on the products and services marketed by the Company, fluctuations in operating results and the ability of the Company to manage personnel levels in response to fluctuations in revenue, the ability of the Company to hire and retain qualified sales representatives and other essential personnel, the impact of changes in accounting requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See page 10 for the definition and reconciliation.
|CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|At or for the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
%
|(Amounts and shares in thousands, except operating data, P/E ratio, and per share data)
|Change
|Operating Data:
|Net sales
|
$
|
828,509
|
|
$
|
704,161
|
|
18
|
%
|Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
45
|
%
|Gross margin
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
|
16.5
|
%
|Operating margin
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
3.4
|
%
|Inventory turns
|
|
12
|
|
|
16
|
|Days sales outstanding
|
|
66
|
|
|
70
|
|% of
|% of
|Product Mix:
|Net Sales
|Net Sales
|Notebooks/Mobility
|
|
37
|
%
|
|
36
|
%
|Accessories
|
|
13
|
|
|
11
|
|Displays
|
|
11
|
|
|
10
|
|Desktops
|
|
11
|
|
|
10
|
|Software
|
|
9
|
|
|
10
|
|Net/Com Products
|
|
7
|
|
|
7
|
|Servers/Storage
|
|
6
|
|
|
8
|
|Other Hardware/Services
|
|
6
|
|
|
8
|
|Total Net Sales
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
100
|
%
|Stock Performance Indicators:
|Actual shares outstanding
|
|
26,272
|
|
|
26,187
|
|Total book value per share
|
$
|
27.86
|
|
$
|
25.42
|
|Tangible book value per share
|
$
|
24.86
|
|
$
|
22.36
|
|Closing price
|
$
|
44.05
|
|
$
|
46.27
|
|Market capitalization
|
$
|
1,157,282
|
|
$
|
1,211,672
|
|Trailing price/earnings ratio
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
19.9
|
|LTM Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
$
|
140,453
|
|
$
|
96,661
|
|(1) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for stock-based compensation and
|restructuring and other related charges.
|REVENUE AND MARGIN INFORMATION
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net
|
|
Gross
|
|
Net
|
|
Gross
|(amounts in thousands)
|
Sales
|
|
Margin
|
|
Sales
|
|
Margin
|Enterprise Solutions
|
$
|
348,954
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
$
|
307,161
|
|
15.3
|
%
|Business Solutions
|
|
328,351
|
|
19.9
|
|
|
267,258
|
|
19.2
|
|Public Sector Solutions
|
|
151,204
|
|
13.8
|
|
|
129,742
|
|
13.9
|
|Total
|
$
|
828,509
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
$
|
704,161
|
|
16.5
|
%
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|Net sales
|
$
|
828,509
|
|
$
|
704,161
|
|
$
|
1,616,853
|
|
$
|
1,341,053
|
|Cost of sales
|
|
691,608
|
|
|
587,834
|
|
|
1,351,646
|
|
|
1,124,206
|
|Gross profit
|
|
136,901
|
|
|
116,327
|
|
|
265,207
|
|
|
216,847
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
102,131
|
|
|
92,563
|
|
|
200,302
|
|
|
178,963
|
|Income from operations
|
|
34,770
|
|
|
23,764
|
|
|
64,905
|
|
|
37,884
|
|Other income, net
|
|
15
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
7
|
|Income tax provision
|
|
(9,387
|
)
|
|
(6,486
|
)
|
|
(17,726
|
)
|
|
(10,415
|
)
|Net income
|
$
|
25,398
|
|
$
|
17,292
|
|
$
|
47,190
|
|
$
|
27,476
|
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|
$
|
0.97
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
$
|
1.80
|
|
$
|
1.05
|
|Diluted
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
$
|
1.79
|
|
$
|
1.04
|
|Shares used in the computation of earnings per common share:
|Basic
|
|
26,268
|
|
|
26,187
|
|
|
26,262
|
|
|
26,180
|
|Diluted
|
|
26,429
|
|
|
26,359
|
|
|
26,417
|
|
|
26,361
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|(amounts in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
94,896
|
|
$
|
108,310
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
643,953
|
|
|
607,532
|
|Inventories, net
|
|
223,158
|
|
|
206,555
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
13,368
|
|
|
10,016
|
|Total current assets
|
|
975,375
|
|
|
932,413
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
60,248
|
|
|
61,011
|
|Right-of-use assets, net
|
|
8,267
|
|
|
9,579
|
|Goodwill
|
|
73,602
|
|
|
73,602
|
|Intangibles assets, net
|
|
5,258
|
|
|
5,868
|
|Other assets
|
|
883
|
|
|
910
|
|Total Assets
|
$
|
1,123,633
|
|
$
|
1,083,383
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
278,446
|
|
$
|
281,836
|
|Accrued payroll
|
|
31,357
|
|
|
30,966
|
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
57,080
|
|
|
61,830
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
366,883
|
|
|
374,632
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
19,278
|
|
|
19,278
|
|Operating lease liability
|
|
5,242
|
|
|
6,789
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
231
|
|
|
211
|
|Total Liabilities
|
|
391,634
|
|
|
400,910
|
|Stockholders’ Equity:
|Common stock
|
|
290
|
|
|
290
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
124,690
|
|
|
122,354
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
652,956
|
|
|
605,766
|
|Treasury stock at cost
|
|
(45,937
|
)
|
|
(45,937
|
)
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
731,999
|
|
|
682,473
|
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
$
|
1,123,633
|
|
$
|
1,083,383
|
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(amounts in thousands)
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net income
|
$
|
25,398
|
|
$
|
17,292
|
|
$
|
47,190
|
|
$
|
27,476
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
2,989
|
|
|
3,053
|
|
|
5,980
|
|
|
6,218
|
|Adjustments to credit losses reserve
|
|
1,075
|
|
|
1,129
|
|
|
1,642
|
|
|
1,059
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
1,408
|
|
|
1,026
|
|
|
2,790
|
|
|
2,092
|
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|
|
3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
-
|
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|
|
(10,886
|
)
|
|
(28,089
|
)
|
|
(38,063
|
)
|
|
26,806
|
|Inventories
|
|
11,443
|
|
|
(26,545
|
)
|
|
(16,603
|
)
|
|
(26,212
|
)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
1,220
|
|
|
1,776
|
|
|
(3,352
|
)
|
|
(2,151
|
)
|Other non-current assets
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
673
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
317
|
|Accounts payable
|
|
7,049
|
|
|
51,728
|
|
|
(3,445
|
)
|
|
(9,134
|
)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
(9,804
|
)
|
|
3,815
|
|
|
(4,574
|
)
|
|
5,349
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
29,890
|
|
|
25,858
|
|
|
(8,395
|
)
|
|
31,820
|
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Purchases of equipment and capitalized software
|
|
(2,114
|
)
|
|
(2,208
|
)
|
|
(4,565
|
)
|
|
(4,611
|
)
|Proceeds from life insurance
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,500
|
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(2,114
|
)
|
|
(2,208
|
)
|
|
(4,565
|
)
|
|
(3,111
|
)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|
|
24,669
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
26,054
|
|
|
-
|
|Repayment of short-term borrowings
|
|
(24,669
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(26,054
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Dividend payments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(8,375
|
)
|Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through shares withheld
|
|
(289
|
)
|
|
(242
|
)
|
|
(454
|
)
|
|
(324
|
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(289
|
)
|
|
(242
|
)
|
|
(454
|
)
|
|
(8,699
|
)
|Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
27,487
|
|
|
23,408
|
|
|
(13,414
|
)
|
|
20,010
|
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
67,409
|
|
|
92,257
|
|
|
108,310
|
|
|
95,655
|
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
94,896
|
|
$
|
115,665
|
|
$
|
94,896
|
|
$
|
115,665
|
|Non-cash Investing Activities:
|Accrued capital expenditures
|
$
|
390
|
|
$
|
609
|
|
|
390
|
|
|
609
|
|Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
|Income taxes paid
|
$
|
21,222
|
|
$
|
12,880
|
|
$
|
21,509
|
|
$
|
13,141
|
|Interest paid
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
-
|
|EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
|A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is detailed below. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for restructuring and other charges, and stock-based compensation. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either includes or excludes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide helpful information with respect to our operating performance including our ability to fund our future capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA also provides helpful information as it is the primary measure used in certain financial covenants contained in our credit agreements. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in addition to, and not as alternatives for Net income or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similar titled measures of other companies.
|(amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|LTM Ended June 30, (1)
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
% Change
|Net income
|
$
|
25,398
|
$
|
17,292
|
47
|
%
|
$
|
89,620
|
$
|
60,702
|
48
|
%
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
2,989
|
|
3,053
|
(2
|
%)
|
|
11,964
|
|
13,320
|
(10
|
%)
|Income tax expense
|
|
9,387
|
|
6,486
|
45
|
%
|
|
33,927
|
|
19,050
|
78
|
%
|Interest expense
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
100
|
%
|
|
13
|
|
78
|
(83
|
%)
|EBITDA
|
|
37,777
|
|
26,831
|
41
|
%
|
|
135,524
|
|
93,150
|
45
|
%
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
1,408
|
|
1,026
|
37
|
%
|
|
4,929
|
|
3,511
|
40
|
%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
39,185
|
$
|
27,857
|
41
|
%
|
$
|
140,453
|
$
|
96,661
|
45
|
%
|(1) LTM: Last twelve months
