Connection Achieves Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Status

New Certification Offers Connection Customers Greater Access to Cloud Resources

MERRIMACK, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeSolveIT–Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, announced today that it has been named a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP).

The Azure Expert MSP status is awarded to Microsoft partners who complete an intensive auditing process, demonstrate industry-leading technical capabilities, and offer end-to-end support across Azure environments.

Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection said, “ Securing the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP designation reflects the significant investments Connection has made in our cloud capabilities. I am incredibly proud of our team of Solution Architects, Engineers, and Account Managers for achieving top-tier certifications and delivering the exceptional service and support that define our cloud practice. We will continue to expand Connection’s portfolio of cloud offerings to meet our customers’ growing demand for this essential technology—and I look forward to enhancing our relationship with Microsoft as we help customers transition to the cloud and optimize their environments with Azure.”

“ Connection’s end-to-end approach to cloud transformation allows businesses to get the most out of their investments in people, process and technology. Connection’s knowledge, breadth of service and repeatable, automated deployment of Azure meet the high standards we expect from Azure Expert MSPs,” said Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft.

Jamal Khan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer of Connection stated, “ As a trusted IT partner, Connection builds compelling custom cloud strategies for diverse customer workloads, helping organizations invest in cloud as an engine for greater agility, security, and scalability. The Microsoft Azure Expert MSP certification highlights our robust hyperscale cloud capabilities and the broad reach of our Microsoft Center of Excellence. Whether it’s running customer workloads within our hyperscale managed environments, developing cloud applications, curating traditional cloud technologies, or building hybrid solutions, Connection will continue to deliver the cutting-edge cloud solutions and services our customers require to move their businesses forward with confidence.”

Connection is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with over 14 proven competencies, including attainment of Microsoft Advanced Specialization for Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Azure. Connection also currently maintains the following Microsoft certifications and qualifications:

Microsoft Cloud Services Partner (CSP Tier 1)

Microsoft Authorized Surface Provider

Microsoft Authorized Education Partner (AEP)

Microsoft Delivery Service Partner (DSP)

Microsoft Select, Open, Charity, and Academic Volume Licensing Programs with Service and Support for Microsoft Enterprise Agreements and Microsoft Products and Services Agreement (MPSA)

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

