Congenica Announces Partnership With Avesthagen

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#lifechanginganswers–Congenica, a digital health company that enables precision medicine through its world-leading diagnostic decision support platform for genomic data, today announces a partnership with Avesthagen, a biotechnology major that specialises in predictive, preventive and personalised healthcare through the convergence of food, pharma and population genetics.

Congenica’s automated and AI-powered platform will now provide genomic analysis and reporting for Avesthagen’s Avgen Diagnostics, which offers whole genome and exome-based diagnostics for predictive and preventive healthcare throughout India. Congenica enables Avesthagen’s customers to rapidly interpret next-generation sequencing data with confidence, significantly accelerating the time to diagnosis, improve patient outcomes and reducing the burden on healthcare systems.

Willem Haagmans, Vice-President Sales EMEA at Congenica, said: “ Developing partnerships with like-minded leaders in their field around the globe is a core part of our strategy going forwards, with the aim of helping more people around the globe access precision medicine. We are delighted to be working with Avesthagen, supporting their wider portfolio with our powerful and scalable platform that will enable healthcare providers across India to benefit from the rapid transformation of data into actionable insights and improve patient outcomes.”

Dr Villoo Morawala Patell, Chairperson and Managing Director of Avesthagen and The Avestagenome ProjectR, said: “ Congenica is the world’s leading software for the analysis, interpretation and reporting of genomic data and we are excited to enter this partnership with them. Their experience and success with national genome projects including Genomics England, and extensive work for the NHS, will help us to accelerate preventive and early diagnosis to deliver personalised medicine across India. Our new offering represents a paradigm shift in understanding disease and providing precise treatments and we’re looking forward to a successful future with Congenica as our partner.”

