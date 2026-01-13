Confluent to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on February 11, 2026

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, which ended December 31, 2025, after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

In light of the pending transaction with IBM, Confluent will not be hosting an earnings conference call to review the results or providing a financial outlook.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.

