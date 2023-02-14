Concord Announces Acquisition of Authentic Digital

Digital Experience Expertise Strengthens Concord’s Leadership in Business Transformation

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Concord, a leading technology consulting and digital transformation firm focused on experience, data, and cloud engineering & modernization, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Authentic Digital (“Authentic”), a consultancy that helps its customers envision and deliver transformative end-user digital experiences that drive customer loyalty and engagement.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Authentic serves enterprise customers and blue-chip brands across industries. The acquisition expands and deepens Concord’s capabilities in digital and customer experience. The acquisition also expands Concord’s global delivery presence across the United States and into Latin America.

“Authentic has an outstanding team of driven technology professionals,” shared Florin Ibrani, Concord’s Chief Executive Officer. “The seamless, end-user centered experiences they deliver for their clients make customer interactions more meaningful and complement Concord’s expertise in digital and product experiences, data management and analytics, and cloud engineering and modernization. Authentic adds leading-edge capability and nearshore presence that deepens our ability to accelerate business impact and value for our clients.”

“We are thrilled to join the Concord family as this move will allow us to broaden our service offerings to clients while maintaining our pragmatic and relationship-focused approach,” expressed David Roe, Chief Executive Officer of Authentic. “Companies are becoming increasingly focused on delivering experiences that help drive digital transformation and customer loyalty. By joining Concord, we will enhance our ability to help companies realize the full impact of their digital initiatives and technology investments. The partnership with Concord will also help to accelerate the growth of our organization and offer broader career opportunities for our team.”

David Roe and the Authentic leadership team will continue with Concord, focusing on customer relationships, team development, and sustained growth.

About Concord: Concord is a next-generation technology consultancy focused on experience, data, and cloud engineering & modernization. Based in Minneapolis, MN, with supporting operations across the U.S., Latin America, Eastern Europe, and India, Concord serves leading enterprises and innovators in the healthcare, technology, consumer, manufacturing & distribution, and financial services industries. With a unique combination of industry expertise, technology know-how, and project execution reliability, Concord helps its customers unlock business value by solving their most difficult data and technology problems.

About Authentic: Authentic is an award-winning digital consultancy that combines strategy, creative, and technology to craft authentic experiences for global brands. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, with delivery capability in Latin America, Authentic helps leading enterprises and brands deliver experiences that drive digital transformation, and customer loyalty and engagement.

