Concentric AI Introduces Private Scan Manager for AWS GovCloud (US) to Enable Comprehensive Data Security and Compliance for Government Agencies, Partners, and Contractors

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Concentric AI today announced further expansion of the Private Scan Manager functionality in its Semantic Intelligence™ AI and data security governance platform to include AWS GovCloud (U.S.). Government agencies, contractors, partners, and other organizations—including those that use Microsoft 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High—which handle sensitive data and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) subject to stringent compliance requirements can now deploy Semantic Intelligence within their own isolated regions.

Today’s news follows two 2025 announcements by Concentric AI, which announced support for content scanning and categorization in both the Microsoft Azure and AWS private cloud environments. This functionality enables organizations that are required to process their data on premises to meet compliance standards while also benefiting from the advanced capabilities of Concentric AI’s leading AI and data security governance solution.

AWS GovCloud (U.S.) is a specialized cloud environment that meets federal security requirements by providing security beyond what is offered with standard commercial clouds. This includes personnel controls (US citizens only); physically and logically isolated private U.S. sovereign regions; and compliance with standards such as FedRAMP, International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (CC SRG) Impact Levels 2, 4, and 5 for unclassified data.

Concentric AI’s Private Scan Manager for AWS GovCloud enables U.S. government agencies, public sector entities, and contractors with highly regulated data that cannot leave their on-premises environments to leverage a leading AI and data security governance solution while ensuring compliance with elevated federal requirements.

“With this support for private scanning within AWS GovCloud, organizations in the public sector can leverage our platform’s robust discovery, categorization, remediation, and GenAI data security capabilities to manage and secure their high-value, mission- and business-critical assets while ensuring data sovereignty,” said Dhruv Jhain, VP of Products at Concentric AI. “All data remains within the customer’s isolated cloud environment, which is operated by U.S. citizens on U.S. soil.”

Semantic Intelligence redefines what’s possible in data security governance by serving as a single end-to-end platform to protect enterprise data wherever it lives and however it travels. This includes data at rest across cloud and on-premises environments; data in motion being emailed, uploaded to file sharing applications, and posted on social media; and across all the GenAI applications users interact with today.

Instead of relying on rigid rules, keywords, or data samples, Semantic Intelligence uses its patented AI to understand the context behind both structured and unstructured data. This enables it to identify not only PII, PCI, and PHI with exceptional accuracy, but also sensitive information such as intellectual property and critical business documents that others may overlook. The result is stronger, more accurate classifications and access policies within the platform and across a customer’s security stack. Its category-aware DLP protects sensitive data from being leaked through email and GenAI applications while continuous risk monitoring and remediation ensure that excessive permissions; risky sharing; data that’s unclassified, misclassified, or in the wrong location; and anomalous behavior in relation to data are handled automatically.

Concentric AI's new Private Scan Manager for AWS GovCloud (U.S.) is available today in the Semantic Intelligence platform.

Concentric AI is intelligent data security made easy. Its Semantic Intelligence™ platform uses context-aware AI to discover sensitive data, monitor risks, automate remediation, simplify compliance, and accelerate investigations. It delivers smart, targeted protection by understanding how data is used, shared, and exposed. Concentric AI also offers managed services to keep security programs lean, scalable, and effective. This end-to-end platform protects data at rest, data in motion, and all the GenAI tools users interact with—so organizations can stay compliant, reduce exposure, and safeguard critical information wherever it lives and however it travels. Concentric AI is venture-backed by leading Silicon Valley VCs and is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, see https://www.concentric.ai.

