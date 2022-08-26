Concentric AI Included in Newly Created Data Security Posture Management Category in Recent Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Report

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Concentric AI, a leading vendor of intelligent AI-based solutions for autonomous data security posture management, today announced it has been listed as a Sample Vendor in the newly created Data Security Posture Management category in the recently published Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2022 report.1 Concentric AI also appears in the Data Access Governance and Data Discovery and Management categories in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2022 report.1

According to the Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2022: “Data security posture management (DSPM) provides visibility as to where sensitive data is, who has access to that data, how it has been used and what the security posture of the data store or application is.”1 Organizations use DSPM as the basis for data risk assessment and to optimize data security governance implementations.

The new Data Security Posture Management category has a Benefit Rating of Transformational, which Gartner defines as, “Enables new ways of doing business across industries that will result in major shifts in industry dynamics.”1

According to Gartner: “Organizations face challenges mitigating data security and privacy risks as data rapidly proliferates across multi-cloud and hybrid IT architectures. Identifying meaningful data risk is impossible to solve without combining metrics from data sensitivity, data lineage, infrastructure configurations that create data risks and access risk into a common view. This is an urgent problem that is encouraging rapid growth in the availability and maturation of this technology.”1

“We believe being recognized by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in Data Security Posture Management validates that organizations need visibility of into their sensitive data across datasets and locations, as well as a consolidated view into the risk associated with inconsistent access privileges, permissions, activity, and location to protect their data from loss,” said Karthik Krishnan, Founder and CEO, Concentric AI. “Organizations using Concentric AI benefit from the company’s AI-assisted deep learning autonomous data security solution to reduce their data risk by discovering, evaluating, and remediating security issues.”

Concentric AI secures data-centric work using AI to protect business-critical information hidden in the millions of files and databases used by today’s distributed workforce. The company’s unique deep learning solution autonomously and accurately finds sensitive content, assesses risk, and remediates security issues, allowing organizations across industries to meet their data security needs for the first time.

Concentric AI’s Semantic Intelligence™ automates unstructured and structured data security using deep learning to categorize data, uncover business criticality and reduce risk. Its Risk Distance™ analysis technology uses the baseline security practices observed for each data category to spot security anomalies in individual files. It compares documents of the same type to identify risk from oversharing, third-party access, wrong location, or misclassification. Organizations benefit from the expertise of content owners without intrusive classification mandates, with no rules, regex, or policy maintenance needed.

About Concentric AI

With Concentric AI, organizations can finally address their unmet data security needs by discovering and protecting business-critical content. Concentric AI protects intellectual property, financial documents, PII/PCI content, customer data, business confidential data and more, across on-premises and cloud-based data stores, as well as messaging and communication applications. The Concentric AI Semantic Intelligence™ Data Security Posture Management solution uses deep learning and Risk Distance™ analysis to accurately categorize data, assess risk, and remediate security issues – without relying on upfront rules or complex configuration. Concentric AI is venture-backed by leading Silicon Valley VCs and is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, see https://www.concentric.ai.

