Comtech to Showcase 911 Solutions for States and Local Jurisdictions at APCO 2022

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aug. 2, 2022– Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that it will be showcasing all of the Company’s Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) solutions at the annual Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials-International (“APCO”) Conference & Expo, August 7-10, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.

With decades of experience, Comtech has developed an extensive portfolio of emergency call routing, call handling, location data delivery and text messaging solutions, and has strengthened its one-stop-shop NG911 capabilities for state and local jurisdictions. Comtech is the only company in the industry offering a single-source, next-generation 911 approach that includes comprehensive in-house capabilities spanning the entire deployment and ongoing systems management.

Comtech invites attendees to visit booth 519, meet its team of 911 industry experts, and learn more about the following:

Call Routing and Location Delivery : Comtech designs, implements, and operates secure, highly available, carrier agnostic Emergency Services IP Networks (“ESInets”) across the United States. Our NENA i3 NG911 Next Generation Core Services (“NGCS”) applications enable end-to-end Internet Protocol (“IP”) call completion and data delivery, and our multiple operational models put our customers in control of their regional or statewide deployment.

: Comtech designs, implements, and operates secure, highly available, carrier agnostic Emergency Services IP Networks (“ESInets”) across the United States. Our NENA i3 NG911 Next Generation Core Services (“NGCS”) applications enable end-to-end Internet Protocol (“IP”) call completion and data delivery, and our multiple operational models put our customers in control of their regional or statewide deployment. Call Handling and Management Solutions : Purpose-built with more than 30 years of research and innovation, Comtech Solacom’s line of NG911 solutions leverage advanced hardware and software technologies that are trusted to streamline processes and enable a more efficient collection of critical information in emergency situations. Live demonstrations for our industry-leading 911 solutions include Guardian Call Handling, Map, and our latest workload planning and management application, Insights.

: Purpose-built with more than 30 years of research and innovation, Comtech Solacom’s line of NG911 solutions leverage advanced hardware and software technologies that are trusted to streamline processes and enable a more efficient collection of critical information in emergency situations. Live demonstrations for our industry-leading 911 solutions include Guardian Call Handling, Map, and our latest workload planning and management application, Insights. Cybersecurity : Comtech’s CyberStronger™ solutions include up-skill, re-skill, and training systems to increase the cybersecurity skills of any mission-critical workforce or public safety staff. These solutions provide education, hands-on training, and live online knowledge assessment and skills-building programs in all cybersecurity areas.

: Comtech’s CyberStronger™ solutions include up-skill, re-skill, and training systems to increase the cybersecurity skills of any mission-critical workforce or public safety staff. These solutions provide education, hands-on training, and live online knowledge assessment and skills-building programs in all cybersecurity areas. Situational Awareness : Comtech’s SmartResponse™ situational awareness platform is an in- cloud geospatial solution with real time, contextual, and actionable intelligence for public safety answering points (“PSAPs”) and security agencies. This powerful application collates human and device-generated data into a flexible mapping interface, providing actionable insights into emergency situations for efficient and effective management of crisis situations.

: Comtech’s SmartResponse™ situational awareness platform is an in- geospatial solution with real time, contextual, and actionable intelligence for public safety answering points (“PSAPs”) and security agencies. This powerful application collates human and device-generated data into a flexible mapping interface, providing actionable insights into emergency situations for efficient and effective management of crisis situations. Text Messaging Capabilities: Comtech offers multiple options for Text to 911, including an interim web-based solution (“EMedia®”) and Session Initiation Protocol (“SIP”) Message Session Relay Protocol (“MSRP”) connectivity from the Comtech Text Control Center (“TCC”) to PSAPs’ call handling equipment (“CHE”). Additionally, Messenger readies call takers with the ability to collect, process and share previously unavailable live incident information such as text, photos, and video via short message service (“SMS”)/multimedia messaging service (“MMS”), from one integrated desktop.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

