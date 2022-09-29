<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Comtech Announces Results for its Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022 and Updates First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Targets

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 29, 2022–Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of satellite and space communications and terrestrial and wireless network infrastructures, today announced its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and updated its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial targets in a letter to shareholders which is now posted to the Investor Relations section of Comtech’s website.

Investors are invited to access the fourth quarter fiscal 2022 shareholder letter at its web site at investor.comtech.com. A copy of the letter will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K.

Comtech also intends to host a previously scheduled earnings conference call at 4:30PM ET today that is intended to be briefer but provide more time for questions and discussion. Individuals can access the conference call by dialing (800) 225-9448 (domestic) or (203) 518-9708 (international) and using the conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing (800) 839-0861 or (402) 220-0661. A live webcast of the call is also available at investor.comtech.com.

About Comtech

Comtech is a leading global provider of satellite and space communications and terrestrial and wireless network infrastructures to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward- looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

