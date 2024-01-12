Computerworld Names Navy Federal Credit Union a “2024 Best Place to Work in IT,” 9th Year in a Row

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestPlacetoWorkinIT—Computerworld announces Navy Federal Credit Union as a 2024 Best Places to Work in IT. The 30th annual survey conducted by Computerworld, a leading technology publication, found that IT hiring at Navy Federal remains steady, with ample opportunities for career growth and fosters a supportive and rewarding work environment for its employees.









“It is a tremendous honor to have placed in Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT campaign for the 9th consecutive year,” said Tony Gallardy, Chief Information Officer at Navy Federal. “Our department has remained focused on supporting the organizational and digital transformations happening at Navy Federal Credit Union and has remained agile and flexible throughout the organization’s rapid growth to more than 13 million members globally.”

“I am especially proud of how our teams have come together throughout the year to drive the enterprise forward. On top of supporting a growing membership, we made astounding strides in securing our systems, modernization, IT resiliency, and scalable operations. It is because of the organization’s strong culture of service, innovation, and teamwork that Navy Federal has had an exceptional year.”

The annual list by Computerworld, a Foundry publication, is part of an international campaign based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training, and employee retention.

“Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business. IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend, as this year’s winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill, and diversify their teams.” said Rob O’Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. “These companies provide a model for IT and HR leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage, and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment.”

For more information about jobs at Navy Federal, visit www.navyfederal.org/careers.

About the Best Places to Work in IT: The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry’s Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving 13 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, Veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of 24,000 and has a global network of more than 350 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

About Computerworld: Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today’s abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld’s award-winning website (https://www.computerworld.com/ (http://www.computerworld.com)), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world’s largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG. Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

Contacts

Azize Hazou-Gonzales



Corporate Communications



Phone: (571) 606-7216



Email: azize_hazou-gonzales@navyfederal.org