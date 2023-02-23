Computer Vision Technology Delivered by Johnson Controls Sensormatic Solutions Powers a Portfolio of Outcome-Focused Analytics to Solve Retailers’ Evolving Challenges

Sensormatic Solutions to demonstrate full computer vision analytics capabilities at EuroShop 2023

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, is demonstrating the full breadth of its computer vision analytics technology at EuroShop. Each of Sensormatic Solutions computer vision capabilities leverage proprietary deep learning algorithms and help retailers optimize labor allocation, strengthen loss prevention efforts, maintain safe environments for shoppers and associates, and gather insights on shopper experiences.

“Despite the technology’s relatively short time on the market, we’ve evolved its capabilities significantly, taking it from simple object detection to using complex behavior detection to identify and analyze shopper behavior,” said Subramanian Kunchithapatham (KS), chief technology officer at Sensormatic Solutions. “Computer vision’s unparalleled insights give retailers the power to enhance the store experience by automating specific tasks, which allow store associates to focus on valuable customer interactions.”

Maximize Conversion Opportunities with Shopper Engagement

Computer vision’s newest outcome-focused capabilities are designed to help retailers leverage shopper behavior data to improve conversion and optimize merchandise placement and floor design by leveraging in-store path-to-purchase pattern insights. The technology can also recognize impactful marketing partnership opportunities by identifying consumers’ buying choices and brand preferences throughout their journey.

Driving Operational Excellence by Allocating Labor to the Right Place at the Right Time

With labor shortages, computer vision analytics automates associate tasks and provides powerful insights that can help retailers identify the times and areas in which associates are most needed to help enhance the customer experience and drive sales, while reducing labor expenses.

With the popularity of omnichannel fulfillment options, like Click & Collect and curbside pick-up, retailers are seeking ways to fill these orders while minimizing labor hours spent searching for merchandise. Computer vision analytics enables exterior parking lot cameras to detect the arrival of customers to pre-determined areas, alerting associate in real-time to fulfill or deliver an order.

Insights Amplify Proactive Loss Prevention and Liability Programs

Computer vision can amplify solutions used today to help mitigate shrink by enabling more proactive and preventative measures to deter theft, detect Organized Retail Crime (ORC) activity, and help protect people and assets through real-time monitoring of suspicious and criminal behavior.

Sensormatic Solutions computer vision technology leverages existing video infrastructure investments and is easy to deploy. “While many retailers already depend on cameras for surveillance, they can now leverage our computer vision analytics by tapping into that same infrastructure to unlock a world of new capabilities that help drive sales, reduce risk, optimize labor and enhance the customer experience,” continued Kunchithapatham.

