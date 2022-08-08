Compute North Begins Energization of 280MW TIER 0™ Data Center Co-located at Wind Farm in McCamey, Texas

Behind-the-Meter Data Center Will Optimize Wind Asset with Guaranteed Off-Take

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compute North, a leader in sustainable, large-scale computing infrastructure, formally announces energization of the company’s fifth TIER 0™ data center. Spanning 29 acres near a wind site in the “Wind Energy Capital of Texas,” the facility will be scaled up to 280MW and marks the first behind-the-meter wind project of its kind. Compute North is also pleased to announce that, for this facility, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, will be the exclusive customer.

Co-located directly at the source of power, the TIER 0™ facility will provide the wind farm with guaranteed power off-take. This will serve to optimize the asset which could otherwise be forced to curtail production during peak generation events, wherein the wind turbines produce more energy than can be used, stored, or transmitted. Moreover, the onsite computing operations conducted by Marathon Digital’s ASIC bitcoin miners are designed to convert power directly into a digital and transferrable store of value on the Bitcoin network.

“Together, Compute North and Marathon will advance critical transitions at the heart of the global financial, energy, and computing industries,” said Compute North CEO and Co-Founder, Dave Perrill. “Our project in McCamey, Texas helps resolve the Texas grid constraints by bringing computing workloads directly to the generation source and eliminates the need for costly transmission lines – all while investing in the local community and creating new jobs in Upton County.”

“With the energization of this facility, approximately 40,000 of our installed miners, representing 3.9 exahashes per second, are now in the process of coming online in Texas,” said Fred Thiel, chairman and CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings. “Additionally, given the groundwork the teams at Compute North and Marathon laid at the start of this year, we are now well positioned to continue deploying and energizing miners at this behind-the-meter wind farm in West Texas. We look forward to continuing to work alongside Compute North to accelerate the ramp in Marathon’s hash rate as the facility comes online.”

About Compute North



Compute North is the leader in TIER 0™ data centers, focused on delivering the most sustainable, cost-effective computing in the world. The company provides efficient, highly scalable infrastructure for clients in the blockchain, cryptocurrency mining, and the distributed computing space. With operations across the United States, Compute North brings a unique combination of data center, energy, and technology expertise to meet the growing demand for purpose-built infrastructure solutions for highly specialized computing needs. For additional information, please visit www.computenorth.com.

Contacts

Media:

pr@computenorth.com