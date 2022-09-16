CompoSecure to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CMPO #BRiley—CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in payment, security and authentication solutions, today announced that its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in September 2022:

BTIG’s 2nd Annual Digital Assets Conference is being held September 19-20, 2022. The Company will virtually participate in a fireside chat and hold 1×1 meetings on September 19. Please click here to register for the conference.

B. Riley’s 2nd Annual Crypto Conference is being held on September 29, 2022 at the Dream Hotel Downtown in New York City. The Company will participate in a fireside chat and hold 1×1 meetings throughout the day.

To request a meeting with the CompoSecure executive team, please contact the respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at ir@composecure.com.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

Contacts

Anthony Piniella



Head of Communications, CompoSecure



(908) 898-8887



apiniella@composecure.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA



Elevate IR



(720) 330-2829



ir@composecure.com