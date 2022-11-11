Comporium Expands Fiber Network in Fort Lawn

Hundreds of Addresses in the Community Gain Access to Gigabit Broadband Speeds

FORT LAWN, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#comporiumiscommunity–Most residents in Fort Lawn, SC can now take advantage of Comporium’s fiber-based services. Recently the company completed upgrades to its network in the community. Customers on Comporium’s network now have access to internet speeds up to 1 gigabit per second. Comporium also set up free public wi-fi access at the Fort Lawn Community Center as an additional service to the community.

“Our crews worked for months to upgrade the network throughout Fort Lawn for internet speeds of 1 gigabit per second,” stated Matthew Dosch, Comporium’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Grants from the South Carolina Broadband Office provided the financial boost we needed to reach some very rural areas. Our state-of-the-art fiber-optic network ensures that this area is prepared for the future.”

Comporium continues to work with state and federal agencies to find ways to upgrade service to rural customers. Many recent upgrades were the result of Rural Broadband Grants, made possible through funding from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and administered by the South Carolina Broadband Office within the Office of Regulatory Staff.

By combining private investment with the State’s funding, Comporium made service available to more than 1,650 addresses in South Carolina this year. In May of this year the company completed a similar project and extended fiber access to more than 160 addresses in the Fort Lawn area. Comporium has extended high-speed internet access to more than 850 addresses in Chester and Lancaster Counties this year.

Comporium also takes part in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. This federal program allows eligible homes to get a $30 discount off regular monthly rates for internet. This participation is a part of the company’s ongoing commitment to the community. At the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Comporium provided service at no charge to hundreds of student households when schools were closed for public health reasons, and continues to offer internet, voice, security, and video services with a variety of subscription options intended to suit every user’s needs.

Residents and businesses in Fort Lawn may place an order and schedule installation appointments through Comporium’s website at www.comporium.com.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately held communications company that employs nearly 1,000 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems, and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium’s ventures include companies which offer business solutions, managed services, and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.

